Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a day for paying attention to the small details with the Moon in analytical Virgo. With intellectual Mercury (Virgo's planetary ruler) ending its retrograde this afternoon in incisively-minded Scorpio, we should now have the information and insight we need to begin moving forward as well.

As Mercury begins moving forward again, there will be insight and info that will still continue to be revealed. Having the Moon in Virgo team up with Mercury in Scorpio by the late afternoon, can be good for anything that requires research, focus, diligence, or deliberation.

By late tonight the Virgo Moon opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which encourages us to find a balance between our work lives and the need for rest, relaxation, and calm. This Moon-Neptune combination also encourages us towards acts of compassion and creativity.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're in the mood to get stuff done today. Though a part of the work you put on your plate today may be developing a healthier work-life balance. As a powerhouse of the zodiac, you enjoy a challenge and a hard day's work. Just make sure it's not at the expense of your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be in a fun and flirty mood today as fun and romance are spotlighted for you today. If you have a partner, tonight could be perfect for a date night. If single, it's possible that you could meet someone new. Overall, know that your joy is what makes you sexy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Home and family are in the spotlight for you today and you might find that time spent with both will give you the boost your soul needs right now. You might also consider cleaning or organizing your home space as well, as the shift of energy it can bring can be good for your mood.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If there's pending emails, calls, and other connections you need to make, today is a good day for reaching out to people and following up. You might even be able to uncover an opportunity or two. At the Meanwhile, try not to obsess over what you can't control. It will all work out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your mind is on your money today and it's possible that you could manifest some. On the flip side, if it's been a while since you've treated yourself to something nice, this could be a good day to do it. Overall, know that when you honor your worth, it encourages others to value it too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The spotlight is on you and what you need today. If you're in need of some extra pampering, use today as your excuse to get it, even if it means taking some time out to give it to yourself. Look to ways that you can take care of yourself today, even if it means asking for help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find it hard to get up and go today, but that's because your body and spirit could use a break. If possible, try to carve out some time today to rest or just to have a moment to yourself. Giving yourself a moment to recharge will ensure that you handle everything else.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You get by with some help from your friends today, so if you need some support, jump on the horn and give them a shout. On a different note, you might also feel an urge to give back or do something good for your community. Be the change that you want to see in the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The focus is on your career and accomplishments today, and you're feeling your best while being hard at work. Just be mindful of letting imposter syndrome get in the way of your greatness. Whatever success you're experiencing is yours because you earned it. Celebrate that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself in the mood for a getaway today and the vacation will be well-deserved. Though overall, it seems your craving experiences that inspire your soul and feed your mind. Consider this as your green light to go out and indulge in those experiences. You deserve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling more reflective and emotionally raw today, though don't fight the feeling as it could pave the way for your healing. If possible, consider talking to someone you trust about how you feel as it could be cathartic for you. On a financial level, get your books in order.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Partnership is highlighted for you today and as such, look to ways that you can collaborate with others as that's where the gold is for you. If you have a partner, spending time with them could do much for you both. Above all, be mindful of spending too much time with those that drain you.