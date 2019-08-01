Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in beauty and pleasure seeking Libra today, putting us in the mood for art, beauty, and anything that brings some light and carefree energy to our day.

The light and carefree vibes will be a theme for next few weeks as the Sun leaves the deep and churning waters of Scorpio for the warm, bouncy energy of Sagittarius at mid-morning. Though love planet Venus and buoyant Jupiter have been in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius for some time, Sagittarius season finally kicks off, encouraging us to express ourselves through laughter, learning, and adventure.

With the Moon in Libra and the Sun in Sagittarius, we're called to connect with folks of different cultures and backgrounds and pursue activities that help to enrich our relationships and quality of life.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Adventure, travel, and exploring new ways of seeing the world is where you'll find your mojo now, so look at ways you can branch out and start experiencing life in a different way. When it comes to bringing a vision into reality, a team effort can be rewarding. Seek out the people that inspire you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know how to work through a tough time and your determination is unmatched, but now comes the time when you're called to let go of the things that have become stagnant and outworn. This means taking care of your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Partnership and romance are on the horizon for you and if you're single, there's a strong chance that you could meet someone new today if you're in the mood to go out and mingle or throw yourself into something fun. If already in a relationship, it's time to rekindle the spark.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're encouraged to tune into what your body and soul needs today and to do what you can to nourish both. Spending time with family (whether blood or chosen) could give your energy the boost needed. You might also consider ways to make your home space sparkle too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you've been in the doldrums over the past few weeks, today the clouds begin to lift and the sunlight starts to filter in again. As such, this is a time for you to throw yourself into something you love, have some fun, and connect with the people that make you smile. Romance shines too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If it's been a while since you've treated yourself to something nice, this is a good day to splurge a little. Meanwhile, if finances have been a bit shaky, you should start to feel like things are stabilizing again. Overall, look to ways that you can invest in yourself and the relationships you hold dear.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The focus is on you and your needs today, so don't be shy about leaning on your friends or letting folks know what you're feeling and how they can help you. The conversations that you have with others today could lead to something good, so make sure you're being your social self.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling a bit sluggish today but take it as a cue to slow down and get the rest and relaxation you need. Tune out distractions and focus on what really matters. On a different note, your financial picture looks bright. Trust your hunches when it comes to making money moves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Yes, Sagittarius, your time has arrived and your confidence and popularity are sky high now. As a result, you could find yourself attracting love, opportunities, and thrilling new experiences. If you've been feeling low, today brings a boost. Get out and mingle with your peeps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're especially focused on your goals and achievements today, but instead of worrying about what you haven't accomplished and what you can do better, try practicing some gratitude for how far you've already come. Gratitude is both self-affirming and helps you to attract more good things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in the mood to take a break and cut loose today and with all of the hard work that you've been putting in as of late, you deserve it. What kind of adventures and new experiences can you have now? Too, what kind of outworn thinking do you need to leave behind? Free yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're on your way to the top now when it comes to your career and meeting your goals. Though to get there may mean that you need to reach down deep today and find the extra oomph you need to push throw these last few hurdles. Remember how strong you really are.