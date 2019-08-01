Today's Horoscope: November 4, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for November 4, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in friendly and unconventional Aquarius today, putting us in the mood to connect with others, embrace the things that make us unique, and take a fresh or non-traditional approach to getting something we need.

The day may start out a bit bumpy with the Moon in objective Aquarius squaring off with the Sun in passionate Scorpio, which could have us feeling conflicted between what we want and what we need. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is to try to remain as cool-headed and rational as possible.

By late tonight, the Aquarius Moon teams up with ambitious Mars in partnership-oriented Libra, which could trigger a call to action to fight on behalf of others or inspire some very big and creative ideas.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It may feel like something you're planning isn't coming together the way that you want. However, it could just be that you're trying to rush something that needs to take its time. Stay focused on your goal but don't force things. It will all come together in due time. Stay cool.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're focused on your goals today. Though you may need to be careful about who you reveal your plans to, as having naysayers planting seeds of doubt in your mind is a no-go. Stay true to your vision. Seek out those that support you, even if it's with constructive criticism.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have a grand plan or vision that you'd like to see come to life. However, before you undertake such a big task, you might need to slow down and take things bit by bit, instead of trying to do too much too soon. If your finances are involved, you'll definitely need to work out a budget.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A love connection could be either emotionally draining or not emotional enough. Either way, it might be time for you to put some distance between you and this person. At the same time, you may need to be very upfront about what you want so that way there's no confusion.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find others needing your time and attention more than usual today. And while you're usually generous with both, you might also find yourself needing some time to yourself too. Be careful with getting sucked into anyone else's drama right now. Focus on your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not know if you're coming or going today with all of the stuff that's on your to-do list. Before you run yourself into the ground, it's important that you make time for fun or doing something you actually enjoy. Meanwhile, if you have to spend cash, spend it on what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Today, you're called to recognize just how creatively gifted and talented you are, especially when it comes to placing value on your talents or being compensated for them. You've got the eye of tiger now, so run with that confidence, even if you need to remind others about who you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A family member could be extra demanding now, which could have you feeling conflicted as to whether you should try to meet their demands. However, instead of letting things fester and keeping your feelings to yourself, it may be necessary to say what you need to say. Cool off first.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling conflicted as to whether you should lay low and stay behind the scenes or if you should be out and about and more social. When it comes to making your decision, it should be based on what's more important to you and what's a better use of your time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be comparing yourself to others today, which could have you feeling like an outsider or as though you're not doing as well as others. Don't waste your time measuring yourself or your progress to what your peers have going on. You're exactly where you're supposed to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The spotlight is on you today and you might find yourself craving applause or attention for your success and accomplishments. While praise is cool and all, recognize that you don't need anyone's else validation. Embrace your truth, believe in you, and continue to thrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might not be seeing something as clearly as you should today, though talking to a level-headed friend could help you achieve the clarity you need. On another note, when it comes to something you're planning or dreaming up, don't be afraid to look at the potential challenges too.