Today's Horoscope: November 5, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for November 5, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It'll feel like a strenuous morning with the planets fighting it out with each other during the first half of the day. The day opens with aggressive Mars in partnership-oriented Libra squaring off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could stir up power struggles, feelings of powerlessness, and bully-like behavior. The best way to handle this cosmic combination to is apply it towards completing a goal that calls for strength and determination to do so.

Later in the morning, the friendly Aquarius Moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in passionate Scorpio, which could stir up arguments and misunderstandings, and reveal shocking or upsetting information. With this cosmic combo, the best way to use it is for any activity that requires fresh ideas, sharp thinking, or tossing stuff no longer needed.

By the evening, the day calms down significantly when the Moon enters dreamy and compassionate Pisces. With the Moon in Pisces, the need to relax, meditate, create, and escape is strong.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing eye to eye with someone that you work closely with or have to report to. While it can be easy to get sucked into drama with this person, this is one of those times where you'll need to be the bigger person. In other words, stay above the fray or out of it completely.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have a quite a lot on your plate now, but is there too much? You may need to ask yourself this question, especially if it feels like you're just going through the motions instead of really being invested in what you're doing. Don't be afraid drop a project or switch directions entirely.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're not getting what you need in a romantic connection, don't force it. While it can be tempting to keep this connection going, try not to mistake the hot and heaviness of it as something that's meant to be. That goes for anything that seems off-limits. Time to get clear on what you really want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be on the same page with your partner, family member, or someone close to you today. Though remember that you have a choice in whether someone gets under your skin or not. In other words, don't let folks push your buttons. Put your peace of mind first.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in a fighting mood today, which could have you ready to give people a piece of your mind. Though before you say anything, ask yourself if it's necessary and if it will help to improve the situation or make it worse. It could be that you're reading too much into something.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your creative gifts, be mindful of selling yourself short. While there's always room for improvement, don't get so fixated on making improvements or being perfect that you lose sight of how awesome you already are. Believe in yourself and you can't go wrong.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Be mindful of over extending yourself to others today or taking things too personally, as you could end up feeling like you have to prove yourself or your worth. Instead, channel that energy into something more worthwhile. Let others work out things on their own for right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There may be something that you might be fixated on today and instead of allowing yourself to emote, you may be keeping what you're feeling under wraps. Instead of keeping things to yourself, this is actually a good time to say what you need to say. Create your peace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a bad case of FOMO today, but know that now's not the time for forcing things to happen, especially if spending money is involved. If things aren't as exciting as you'd like them to be right now, it's OK. You're due for a timeout anyway. Make some time to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be hyper focused on achieving a goal or accomplishing something today, which could have you being way too hard on yourself or going too hard in general to get it done. Right now, it's less about plowing full steam ahead and more about going with the flow. Have faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your mission for today is to try to think as optimistically as you can instead of focusing solely on the challenge that's in front of you. Not that you have to engage in wishful thinking, but what's the best possible scenario for the situation at hand? Challenge your old beliefs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have to guard your energy and exercise your boundaries today, especially if there's someone in your circle that's being excessively negative towards you or a drain on your energy. Know that you don't have to be everyone's friend. You just need to be a friend to you.