Today's Horoscope: November 6, 2019

Here's your daily horoscope for November 6, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.

It's a fairly easygoing day with the Moon in dreamy and compassionate Pisces. With the Moon in Pisces, we should find ourselves looking to go with the flow, chill and relax, and do anything that nourishes our souls and feeds our imagination.

In the early morning, we might experience a hiccup or two as the Pisces Moon squares off with love planet Venus in freedom-loving Sagittarius. Under this Moon-Venus combo, we might experience some confusion or conflict around what we want versus what we need. Though this cosmic combo pushes us to go for the real deal opposed to settling for something unfulfilling or phony.

By late tonight, the Moon teams up with the Sun in passionate Scorpio, which could heighten our feelings and our intuition. As such, we'll find ourselves at our most happiest and confident when we're living from our heart space, which includes honoring our emotions and the deep bonds we share with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not be seeing something or someone as clearly as you should today, which might have you being a little too hopeful or idealistic about the matter. You may need to wait until more facts are revealed or at the very least, listen more closely to your intuition. Don't ignore the truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to take a step back today when it comes to dealing with your peers or someone within your circle, especially if this person is asking way too much of you as of late. Instead, seek out those that offer you as much as you give. Foster the relationships that bring value to your life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could be offered a job or a career-related project today that may seem to promise a step up. However, before you agree to this new partnership or project, take some time to discern whether this is really the right match for you. In relationships, be careful of being overly idealistic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have a big plan or dream that you're working towards now. However, you could be getting a little too hung up on getting things perfect. As of now, you don't need to get things perfect. You just need to get moving and start getting things done. It'll all come together.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling a bit unsatisfied today with your romantic life. It seems like you're not exactly getting the depth and intimacy that you crave. While this situation is only temporary, use this as a time to nurture and love up on yourself for now. What you need will come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not be on the same page with your partner, roommate, or a family member today. Though instead of trying to smile through the discomfort and pretend that everything is fine, it's best for you to communicate what you're feeling. There's a good chance you'll be heard.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today between the social engagements, errands, and projects you've committed to. However, you may need to be realistic now and consider how many of the things on your schedule are actually worth your time? Work smarter not harder.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be itching to spend some cash today but be mindful of getting sucked in by the need for instant gratification. Too, try to remember that what you have or what you don't, doesn't determine who you are or your worth. You know you're special. Own it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself craving some love and affection right now, which means that a short term fix won't give you what you need. At the same time, knowing this could be putting you in your feels. Don't lose hope. What you desire is making its way to you. Just keep the faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your intuition is strong today, so don't be afraid to trust what you feel. Speaking from the heart could help you get what you want, just try to do it with some compassion. Meanwhile, if you need to make a decision, it's OK to wait until you have more facts. No need to rush.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling like an odd-duck out more so than usual today when it comes to a certain group or circle of people that you know. As such, try not to measure your worth by whether or not you feel accepted in this group as you were meant to be a bit of a rebel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's all about you and your needs today, which may mean putting time and attention into things that you may not be thrilled to do but are necessary for your own well-being, health, and success. Know that the work you're putting in now will pay off. Value yourself and honor you needs.