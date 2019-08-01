Today's Horoscope: November 7, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for November 7, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in dreamy and tender Pisces today, heightening our feelings as well as our need to escape. This means that any activity that helps to heal, soothe, and replenish ourselves and others is what we should be looking to do, namely as the Moon joins up with compassionate and magical Neptune in Pisces in the wee hours of the morning.

By the afternoon, the Pisces Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which encourages us to seek out the healing and catharsis needed to deal with our tougher emotions. Towards the evening, the Pisces Moon teams up with Mercury retrograde in insightful Scorpio, which can help us to initiate and engage conversations that can help to foster intimacy, emotional honesty, forgiveness, and love.

With the Moon squaring off with generous and bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius by late tonight, we're called to open our hearts. On a separate note, we may have to be careful of overindulging or overextending ourselves under this Moon-Jupiter combo.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling more tender or sensitive than usual today. And while you shouldn't stifle your feelings, you may need to be a bit more careful about the kind of energy you're absorbing and focusing on. If things seem to heavy or negative, seek out the things that uplift you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to a plan that you've been working on, you may need to start focusing on the things that you want to see happen instead of the things that you don't. Talking to someone that's supportive or encouraging can help. Too, in what way can your words be a balm for others?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've been putting in work yet wondering when you'll see the rewards. Today could bring you some much needed encouragement in terms of how hard you've been working. At the same time, don't be afraid to redirect course if needed. Remember, you're the captain of your ship.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

In terms of your success and sense of fulfillment, know that it's less about you doing things perfectly and more about you doing things that feel true to who you are. People appreciate authenticity and that's exactly what you need to bring to the world. Being yourself inspires others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling a little more cautious and reserved right now and that's not a bad thing as not everyone needs to have access to you. While you shouldn't be entirely closed off either, being careful about how you fill up your day will be beneficial. Detox your life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love and romance can bloom for you now, but take care that you're not so heart open, that you only see what you want to see in a potential match. If attached, an heartfelt conversation with your lover could foster a deeper bond. In terms of your creativity, seek out those that inspire you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If clutter or disorganization has been an issue, this could be a good day for a clean-up or organization project. Getting rid of or donating things you no longer need frees up space, fosters clarity, and can help to shift your mood for the better. Focus on your well-being. Take on what you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could have a breakthrough today when it comes to your creative skills or a creative project that you've been working on. Too, you may need to take a hard look at where you might be underestimating yourself and allowing others to do the same. Know who you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might receive a positive indication of how well you're doing with a financial plan or an improved approach to your money. This could be connected to a home related matter or your path to financial security. Meanwhile, when it comes to sharing with others, exercise some limits.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Today, you're called to have some faith in terms of getting what you want. Know that even if you can't immediately see the results, things are working behind the scenes in your favor. You just need to trust that that it's all coming together. Remember, worry isn't a form of productivity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

An act of kindness from someone could make your day today. That said, try to look for the best in people rather than focusing on their not-so-best. Overall, your resources can be found in your friendships, so make time to connect. On another note, be careful of overspending now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be seeking out some praise and validation when it comes to your career, but the only person's approval you need right now is your own. And speaking of your career, it might be time for you to take a risk where your professional goals are concerned. You're more than capable.