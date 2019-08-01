We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 2, 2019.

The vibe for the day is fairly bright and cheery with the Moon moving into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius in the early morning. With the Moon in Sagittarius, we should find ourselves in the mood for laughs, adventure, and philosophical conversations. Having the Moon in Sagittarius is always a perfect time for traveling, learning something new, or doing anything that reminds us how big and inspiring the world really is.

By the early afternoon, the Sagittarius Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which can help us with healing wounds around self-confidence, taking the initiative, and pursuing our passions.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily horoscope is exciting as always. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself feeling inspired today, making today the perfect time to pursue or engage anything that speaks to your soul. If you've been too self-critical or doubting how amazing you are, today is a reminder to approach the world as if you own it. You can do anything.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your daily horoscope, Taurus, is fit for the royalty you are. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling more sensitive than usual today, which is a good sign that you need to be extra selective about who gets your energy and when. Though if you find your mood feeling extra heavy, now's the time to talk with someone you trust. Expressing what you feel can help.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For the ultimate Gemini, the ultimate daily horoscope. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about the people you know today and connecting with friends or folks in your community could be exactly what's needed whether for fun or for work. On the flip side, this could also be a good day for giving back to the people care for you. How can you inspire or uplift others?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily horoscope is as sweet as you. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your to-do list today and your first order of business is making sure your health and well-being are on track. If a job has been too stressful, you're reminded that no amount of praise or prestige is worth your peace of mind. Also, don't sell your skills or hard work short.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo, your daily horoscope is as strong and cool as you are. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

Today encourages you to take a time out and enjoy yourself. Making space for joy is a form of self-care. At the same time, if you've been feeling bored or uninspired, today encourages to seek out experiences that open you up to new ideas, new places, and new people. Have fun with it!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your daily horoscope, Virgo, is earthy and sweet. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling more introspective today, making it the perfect time to spend the day at home or engaging activities that feed your soul. Family, either blood or chosen, could be a bright spot for you, especially if you're in a moody kind of a space. Above all, know you are loved.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your daily horoscope, Libra, is all about balance. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

Your popularity soars today and you're more than happy to socialize, making today the perfect time to catch up and spend time with old friends. At the same time, today provides you with the opportunity to fine tune your future goals. Too, you could receive good news.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio, your daily horoscope is mysterious and mystical. Aka, pretty cool. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been job hunting, you could receive some promising news today, especially if it's news that you've been waiting on. Though overall, you're reminded to be confident in your worth and the skills you're bringing to the table. If working on a project, rethink your goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Ah, Sagittarius. The eternal wanderer. Your daily horoscope is always a new adventure. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been feeling a bit low lately, today should offer you a much needed reprieve. Look to ways that you could stir up a little adventure today, even if it's by way of a film, book, or a quick jaunt. On the same token, a current situation calls for a new outlook. You have options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn, you're always organized and focused — and so is your daily horoscope. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling low-energy today. Though instead of trying to fight against the flow, it's best to just go with it. Recharging now will help you to be on your A game later. In terms of your finances, something you were worried or frustrated over could work itself out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius... and also, your daily horoscope. Enjoy! Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're looking to rekindle the spark between you and your partner, seek out ways you can break up your shared routine and try something new. On another note, if you thought a professional relationship or connection was dead, there's a chance you could get a second chance.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Mystical Pisces, your daily horoscope is dreamy as ever. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your career and goals today and as such you've probably got some big plans. Before you rush to the finish line, it's best to slow down and focus on the small details for now. Doing so can help you avoid big headaches down the line. Take heart that it's all coming together.