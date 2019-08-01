Here’s your daily horoscope for October 21, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon finishes out her home stay in tenderhearted Cancer, though the start of the day may be a bit bumpy as the Moon squares off with the Sun in partnership-oriented Libra. The tug-of-war between these two planetary powerhouses could have us feeling as though we're not getting what we need from others or unable to give others what they need. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is to see where we can exercise thoughtfulness, care, and understanding in relating to other people.

By the early afternoon, the Moon shifts into playful and creative Leo, putting the spotlight on our passions and our talents. If the past few days have had us swimming in an emotional soup, having the Moon in Leo could brighten up the mood significantly.

Later in the afternoon, love planet Venus in passionate Scorpio teams up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces, ramping up the need for empathy, romance, and creative inspiration. Together, this cosmic combination can help us with healing our own hearts and the hearts of others.

Towards the late afternoon, the Leo Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries reminding us there's healing in playtime. When the Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus a few hours later, we're called to find new avenues for fun.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Romance and intimacy are highlighted for you today as you might find yourself craving both. If attached, this is a perfect day for quality time with your honey, while single Aries could strike a romantic connection with someone that can help them remember what true love looks like.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself feeling more tender or nostalgic than usual, which is a clear sign that you're in need of some emotional sustenance. As such, seek out those you're closest to now, as their company and support is just what you need. Too, how can you be a balm to someone else?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got lots going on today, and it'll help if you can pace yourself. Recognize that not everything warrants your time or attention. Try to focus on the things that will get you ahead. You can make big progress today when it comes to your professional life. Believe in your gifts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you recognize your worth, it becomes easier for you to get what you want because you recognize you're worthy of having it. Keep this in mind today when it comes to your love life or the vision you have for your future. Though you may need to redefine what success means to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The spotlight is on you and how you're feeling now and you might find yourself craving some extra love and care. Not only are you encouraged to take time to pamper yourself today but you're also encouraged to spend time at home or with family. A little tenderness goes a long way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to sharing your thoughts or opinions with others, ask yourself if what you have to say can help or heal others. This might be a good thing to keep in mind now as your words carry more impact than usual. Meanwhile, if you're in need of creative inspiration, it wont be hard to find.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might receive some kind of indication today that you're on the right path or that something you've been wishing or hoping for is coming together. On the same token, now's the time to get crystal clear about what you want because there's a strong chance that you can get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your attention turns to your goals and career today and when it comes to impressing those in charge, you have just the right combo of charm and wit to make an impact today. Just make sure that you don't undersell yourself because you have the ability to make magic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in the mood for an escape now, making today a great time for a day trip or just taking the time out to plan one. Overall, seek out ways that you can feed and nourish your spirit, whether it's through satiating your wanderlust or discovering something that expands your mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your emotions could be quite intense today, though instead of keeping them to yourself or attempting to deal with them on your own, reach out to a few trusted friends instead. Sometimes just having an understanding ear can help. Too, where can you lend an empathetic ear?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A budding business relationship could end up providing you more than you hoped for today, which can help you with getting closer to the success you've been working towards. On a different note, it could be time to walk away from a connection that is weighing you down.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's possible for you to make something you've been envisioning come true when you take time to pay attention to the minor details. Meanwhile, when it comes to your self-development, you're reminded to continue to see the beauty in yourself. Improvement doesn't mean perfection.