Today's Horoscope: October 29, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for October 29, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon finishes her transit through passionate and seductive Scorpio today, keying up our desires and the need to have exactly what we want or nothing at all. These feelings will be all the more potent by the late morning, when the Moon teams up with love planet Venus in Scorpio.

With the Moon and Venus in Scorpio, we should also find ourselves craving deeper intimacy in our relationships and this planetary combination can help us to find it. However, establishing that intimacy may require vulnerability or facing something that we've been avoiding.

By the afternoon, the Moon teams up with intuitive Mercury in Scorpio, pushing us to have necessary conversations that can help us to suss out the truth, foster healing, or deepen the bond we share with another. If we're engaged in an activity that requires focus, research, and problem-solving skills, this Moon-Mercury combo can help.

By the early evening, the Moon enters happy-go-lucky Sagittarius which should lighten up the vibes and shift us into a good mood. With the Moon in Sagittarius, we'll be in the mood for some good times and adventures. With the Sagittarius Moon joining forces with wounded Chiron in Aries later tonight, fun and adventure could be a source of healing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An intimate conversation with your partner or someone you're connecting with could be the key to opening the door to a better relationship — or, at the very least, it could free you up for a better one. Although the convo could be uncomfortable, know that vulnerability is a strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to love and romance, today presents you with the opportunity to meet someone with long-term potential. Meanwhile, if you're already attached, quality time spent with your sweetie can kindle the spark. In business, a partnership can bring rewards — check the fine print, though.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Things go well when it comes to working with co-workers or tackling a project or task. When you take time to zero in on the details and work on honing your craft or your work, that's when you'll find your sweet spot. Also, how can you be the change you want to see in terms of helping others?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your romantic life heats up significantly now, especially when you take time out to feed your curiosity and engage activities that fill your heart and feed your mind. You're the star of the show today, so flaunt what you've got. This goes for your talents too. Others won't be able too resist you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your focus is on home and family today, pushing you to connect with those you love. Overall, getting your daily dose of emotional nourishment is paramount today, so be gentle with yourself and care for your tender pieces. Seek out ways that you can foster your joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

With folks practically hanging on to your every word now, it's possible for you to speak what you want into existence. If you need to have a heart-to-heart convo with someone, today is a good time for it, as the chances you'll be heard and understood are strong. Let your heart guide you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's all about the money today and if you've been considering negotiating a pay raise, going for a new job or client, or seeking out ways to better save and grow your cash, this is the day to do it. Just remember how worthy you are. Networking brings results too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're the cosmic darling of the moment and today you've got exactly the right mix of charm, allure, and wit to have people practically eating out of your palm. Whatever you desire can be yours now, especially when you recognize how gifted you are. Shine your light. You are loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might not have the get-up-and-go that you're used to today, but don't take it as a setback. You need a time out now to recharge and tend to the things that feed and nurture your soul. If this means spending some time alone, so be it. You'll be back to your old self soon enough.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Friendship and community are the themes for you today, whether it's your personal or professional life in the spotlight. In what ways can you be a resource to those around you? In what ways can you make better use of the resources that your community provides? Embrace fellowship.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Big things are happening today with your career and ambitions. It's possible that you can make a great impression on others today, especially the higher-ups, which could lead to an opportunity or public acclaim for your work. Soak up the popularity and attention. You deserve it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got some big dreams and today you could receive word or indication that those dreams are beginning to come true. As long as you honor your truth and make no qualms about following your heart and pursuing the things that inspire you, you're golden. Keep your eyes on the prize.