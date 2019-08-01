Today's Horoscope: October 30, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for October 30, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in adventurous and freedom-loving Sagittarius today, putting us in the mood to take a big risk and live life unfiltered. However, with communication planet Mercury scheduled to go retrograde tomorrow in cautious and cunning Scorpio, we're also called to be a little more thoughtful about our decisions.

Plus, with Mercury meeting up with love planet Venus in Scorpio by the evening, we should all be sure to read the fine print when it comes to making or entering contracts or new agreements. At the same time, this Mercury-Venus combo can help us to be more discerning about what we really want rather than settling for a temporary fix or something unsatisfying.

With the Moon in Sagittarius and multiple planets in Scorpio, the focus is on seeing and acknowledging the truth. This may be hard to do when the Moon squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces, which could confuse things. The best way to use this planetary combo is for anything creative or anything that has meditative benefits.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could receive some good news today regarding a financial matter that could either take a weight off of your shoulders or provide you with the freedom to do something you really want to do. Meanwhile, be careful of promising more than you can deliver now. Baby steps are needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A conversation between you and your partner or someone that you're trying to build a rapport with can go well today. However, it will require honesty from both parties. No matter if it's intimacy or money on the line, a clear and honest discussion will bring results. Your word is your bond.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you're reminded that when you give back to others, you receive double what you give (as long as you're not keeping score or giving from a place of depletion or lack). Take this also as a reminder that when you fill your cup, you can then fill the cups of others. Be discerning.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You should have no shortage of admirers now, but this means that you need to be even more discerning than usual when it comes to the charming, witty types that may be vying for your attention. Be careful of seeing only what you want to see in others. See the best in you first.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you've been home or apartment hunting, it's possible that you can find the ideal space, setup, or roommate situation. Redecorating your living space or entertaining at home could also bring you some joy too. Just make sure you don't overspend or ignore your instincts in decision making.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could receive some promising news or an opportunity related to anything involving education, writing, event planning, or media or tech based projects. You have the power of persuasion on your side helping you to make things happen. Be careful of overextending yourself to others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's possible that you could receive a job offer or pay raise today as a reward for all of the grueling work that you've been putting in. Overall, you're reminded today just how much abundance is out there for you when you recognize you're worthy of it. Make sure to practice gratitude.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your popularity continues to soar today making you the most wanted person in terms of your professional, personal, and romantic lives. As such, know that you don't have to settle for less, nor do you need to worry too much about how others see you. Look at yourself with love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's all about you and what you're feeling now and if you're not feeling as social or as upbeat as usual, have no fear. You're supposed to be in sleep mode right now, gearing up for your new year (aka your birthday season). That said, have faith that all is coming together. A prayer could be answered.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

For every person that may be talking you down right now Capricorn, know that there are two more that are talking you up. Your goal for today is to focus solely on those that sing your praises (to your face and behind the scenes) as it's possible that an opportunity can come from it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your career is heating up now and people are watching you work. As such, today could be the perfect day to pitch an idea to a VIP or make a job related presentation. Chances are you're going to wow the crowd. Embrace your ability to stand out and turn heads. Don't shrink into the crowd.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Good things are happening for you now and these things should remind you of how lucky you truly are, especially when you dare to follow your heart or take a risk on something new. Travel can be especially fortunate for you as could a learning or publishing opportunity. Honor your truth.