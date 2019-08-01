We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 4, 2019.

Big things are happening in the cosmos today as ambitious Mars leaves busy Virgo for diplomatic and romantic Libra in the wee hours of the morning. While Mars isn't necessarily comfortable in Libra — Mars wants to fight and Libra wants to make peace — we can utilize this placement to fight on behalf of others, pursue our goals through creativity and teamwork, and to bring more balance to our lives.

By the afternoon, the Moon shifts into responsible Capricorn, putting us in the mood to buckle down and work. Unfortunately, the vibe in the air gets a bit dicey later in the afternoon, when the Moon in Capricorn squares off with Mars in Libra. This could not only have us feeling cranky and in an argumentative mood, it could also have us struggling between flying solo and wanting the company of others. Luckily, the Capricorn Moon teams up with Mercury in Scorpio a few hours later, which can help foster problem-solving communication.

By the evening the Capricorn Moon squares off with Chiron in Aries, which asks us to go easy on ourselves when it comes to acknowledging what we've accomplished and what we haven't.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily horoscope is exciting as always. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be looking for praise today when it comes to your career and accomplishments, but what if the praise you're seeking never comes? It's important that you be your own cheerleader today while steering clear of naysayers and those that might bring you down. Go easy on yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your daily horoscope is as strong and cool as you are. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

It's easy for you to take on more than your fair share today, but know that you don't have to. In fact, when it comes to keeping up with your busy schedule, you might want to seek out ways you can enlist the help of others or let people know what you can and can't do. Save yourself the trouble.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For the ultimate Gemini, the ultimate daily horoscope. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your creative talents, you could receive an offer today that reminds you not to sell those talents short. Be discerning about what you choose to give away. This also goes for matters of the heart. Know you are loved. No need to settle for less that what you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily horoscope is as sweet as you. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner, someone you live with, or someone close to you may not be on the same page today, which could have you questioning your competency or your ability to accomplish your goals. Know that you don't have to accept anyone else's version of you. Seek out those that uplift you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your daily horoscope, Leo, is fit for the royalty you are. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be on an information overload today, which could have you overthinking and overextending yourself. The best way to combat this is by drawing inward and engaging in activities that calm the mind and feed the soul. Too, in terms of your opinions, are they hurting or healing others?

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your daily horoscope, Virgo, is earthy and sweet. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself going out of your way today trying to prove yourself and your worth to a romantic interest, take a step back and regroup. It's not that you shouldn't bring your best self to a connection — it's that they have to be willing to do the same.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your daily horoscope, Libra, is all about balance. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

There's a chance that people, like family members or roommates, could be pulling on your energy today. As such, you may need to draw boundaries with them or seek out the best solution for all. Be mindful of putting more energy into others than they're willing to put into themselves.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio, your daily horoscope is mysterious and mystical. Aka, pretty cool. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

There's a chance that you have something to get off your chest today. However, know that if you want action to be taken, you'll need to find the courage to speak up and say something about it. On a different note, when it comes to a project you're working on, keep things on the hush.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Ah, Sagittarius. The eternal wanderer. Your daily horoscope is always a new adventure. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You usually go hard on behalf of your friends, but today you may need to be careful of evaluating your worth on how much you do for them. Those that love you will still do so even if you're not there to come to the rescue. Financially, a plan may still be a ways off. Rethink the plan.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn, you're always organized and focused — and so is your daily horoscope. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You and someone that you report to at work may not be on the same page today, which could rub you the wrong way. If this has been an ongoing issue, it might be time to start planning an exit strategy. On another note, it's time to take action with a goal, even if you have to set the trend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius... and also, your daily horoscope. Enjoy! Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

Your energy levels may not be as high as you'd like them to be today, which means you'll need to prioritize how you spend your time. If what you're doing isn't helping you to make progress towards a larger goal, then you may need to set it aside for now. Keep your eyes on the prize.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Mystical Pisces, your daily horoscope is dreamy as ever. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

A friendship could be more trouble than its worth now, especially as it seems like this person has become a drain on your resources and emotional reserves. Know that you have permission to take back your power. You don't have to be open and available to everyone that demands it.