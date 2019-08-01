We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 7, 2019.

There may be a bit of a heaviness in the air that may be hard to shake as the Sun in romantic Libra squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon. Since Libra is a sign that's partnership and pleasure-oriented, we can use this Sun-Saturn combo to help us see where we may be overextending ourselves or being over indulgent. For some of us, this cosmic combo could bring us the reality check we need. However, we may also need to remember not to be too hard on ourselves or each other.

The Moon is in friendly Aquarius for the day, putting the emphasis on the friendships we have and the groups we belong to. Though with the Moon squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and eye-opening Mercury in Scorpio in the morning, we might find ourselves at odds with others or feeling misunderstood. The best thing to do is to seek out those that inspire us, break away from those that drain us, and be careful of taking things too personally.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily horoscope is exciting as always. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling like the odd duck out today, but know that this could just be you receiving the push you need to break ties with the people you can't truly be yourself with. Your values are shifting, and what you used to think was important isn't now. Don't compare yourself to others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your daily horoscope is as strong and cool as you are. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on your career and ambitions today and you might be craving praise or attention from others in terms of the work that you're doing. However, you might be extra sensitive to criticism too, so take what others say now with a grain of salt. You are your own validation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For the ultimate Gemini, the ultimate daily horoscope. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have some big plans that you want to execute now but before you get to work, you may need to take a step back and evaluate how committed you are to this vision. Your passion is being tested but you don't necessarily need to give up. You just need to keep it real.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily horoscope is as sweet as you. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

An intimate relationship may be asking more of you than you can afford to give right now and today you may need to have a conversation about it, even if it's an uncomfortable one. Doing so can help you foster the change that you'd like to see or at least help you set better boundaries.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your daily horoscope, Leo, is fit for the royalty you are. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

A business relationship may not be going the way that you want it to go. And if this has been a long standing issue, it may be time for you to ask for more than what you're getting or go in a new direction. In matters of the heart, don't settle for someone you can't share your vision with.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your daily horoscope, Virgo, is earthy and sweet. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You usually go above and beyond for others and you may be tempted to do the same today. Though you may need to step back and consider whether you're overextending yourself and taking on way too much. Prioritize what's really important to you. Purge the unnecessary stuff.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your daily horoscope, Libra, is all about balance. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

There could be some contention between you and a love interest, which might require you to face some uncomfortable truths. The two of you can improve the situation by working together. Though if the problem is recurring, it may be time to move on to something better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio, your daily horoscope is mysterious and mystical. Aka, pretty cool. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner or you and a family member may not be on the same page today. Though much can be solved if you're willing to put in some effort to come to a solution that makes sense. This might require giving up the need to be right and taking a more nurturing approach.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Ah, Sagittarius. The eternal wanderer. Your daily horoscope is always a new adventure. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got lots to do today, so much to do that you might not even know where to start. While you can't shirk off your responsibilities, do make sure that you give yourself some time to play and relax. Your well-being includes finding your joy. Romance could also be sweet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn, you're always organized and focused — and so is your daily horoscope. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be questioning your value today based on money offered (or not offered) for your creative gifts or because of an uncertain romantic situation. As such, you're called to pull inward and focus on grounding yourself and connecting to your own power. Family can be supportive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius... and also, your daily horoscope. Enjoy! Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit sensitive today and having family or people close to you tugging on your energy won't help you to feel any better. As such, you may need to take a time out and go off and do something fun to take your mind off things for a while. Talking about what you feel can help.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Mystical Pisces, your daily horoscope is dreamy as ever. Photo credit: Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel caught between wanting some quiet time to yourself and wanting to be social. And if you have obligations to attend a gathering or event today, the pressure on you might be even stronger. Though this is one of those days where you have to honor your needs first.