It's a day dedicated to work, work, and more work with Saturn, the Taskmaster, finally ending it's five-month retrograde and going direct in responsible and committed Capricorn in the early AM. Now that Saturn is moving forward again, we should have an easier time getting plans off the ground, making commitments that stick, achieving more fulfilling goals.

Meanwhile, with the Moon in hardworking Taurus, we get some added motivation to handle our biz and see our projects and ideas through, especially as the Taurus Moon teams up with Saturn in Capricorn in the morning and equally hardworking Mars in Virgo by tonight.

Having the Moon also team up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the late afternoon can also help us with bringing a dream to life, while the Moon teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by late tonight can give us the courage and determination needed to overcome obstacles and fears.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If it's felt like your professional life has been dragging, today offers you the chance to break new ground. If you've been job seeking or looking to move up from your current position, your efforts begin to yield results. Overall, you get what you need to bring a dream to life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling like you can do anything today, and the truth is, you probably can. With the kind of cosmic mojo that you have backing you right now, you're reminded of how gifted and brilliant you are. Everything you need to succeed is already within you. Press forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're reminded of just how resilient you are today, as very little will be able to get you down or get in your way. If it's been hard for you to let go of something or someone at an emotional level, you could find the inner strength you need to let go and move on. Trust your instincts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got a shot at being in the right place at the right time today, as the right conversation, meeting, or social media connection could pave the way towards a big opportunity for you. Don't be shy in initiating the conversations that you want to happen. People want to hear your brilliance.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

While you're focused on your career and ambitions now, you're called to be more confident in yourself and what you can accomplish, especially if you've been putting in the work to get to where you are. Don't look to others to validate you. Know how valuable you are.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got the eye of the tiger today, and if there's something you've been considering doing or taking a chance on, you get both the green light and the mojo you need to go for it. Remember there's a big, wide world out there and it's ripe for the taking. Nothing can stop you now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your feelings might be more intense than usual now, but this intensity you're feeling could provide you with the courage you need to face something you've been avoiding or experience the catharsis you need to let something go. Either way, trust your intuition, it's spot on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Partnerships and collaborations are where it's at for you today, especially if you want to get things accomplished. Teaming up with the right person can help you with achieving a long held goal. Now's the time to seek out those whose talents compliment or match your own.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your success, you're called to pay more attention to your habits now as the need to run a tighter ship is necessary. In what ways can you be more responsible or more dedicated to yourself and your goals? Self-discipline can also benefit you finances and well-being.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're called to remember just how powerful and smart you are as your magnetism will be hard to deny. With the kind of creative vision and influence you wield now, you can accomplish much. On a different note, when it comes to love, a risk you take can pay off big time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit moody today which means that you may need to be more proactive about guarding your energy and your space. You could be pushed to draw some boundaries with folks, especially if someone has been leaning on you a little too hard. Find your center.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got the gift of gab today, making it nearly impossible for folks to say no to you. As such, start speaking what you want into existence. On a different note, you may need to give someone a piece of your mind. Trust yourself and your voice. Your friends or community will back you up.