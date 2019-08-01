We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 19, 2019.

The productivity continues as the Moon finishes out her transit through hardworking Taurus, which teams up with the Sun in equally hardworking Virgo at the start of the day. By the late morning, ambitious Mars in Virgo teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, giving us the motivation, drive, and dedication to achieve our goals and overcome anything (or anyone) that gets in our way.

By the late afternoon, the energy of the day turns toward a more light and carefree vibe as the Moon shifts into fun and flirty Gemini. With the Moon in Gemini, we should find ourselves feeling more social and seeking out anything interesting and conversation worthy.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As per usual you're in the driver's seat, but moving forward with both determination and careful intention will get you where you need to be. Try not to lose patience if things need to percolate a bit before taking off. You're in the process of building an empire and that can't be rushed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling like you've got hit with a shot of adrenaline today, which can help you with accomplishing much. Though as you're kicking butt and taking names, know that you succeed the most when you bring your authentic self to the table. Aim for honesty, not perfection.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might find it hard to get going today, but it shouldn't alarm you. Consider this moment a time for you to rest and regenerate, focusing on your spiritual and emotional well-being. As such you may need to draw boundaries or extra protective of your energy. Honor your needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's a saying that goes something like "be the change that you want to see in the world". Today, you're called to take this message to heart as it won't be enough to criticize or simply complain. Know that you have the smarts to make waves and shake the table. And you can do it with compassion.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There's just about nothing that you can't accomplish today and if you were seeking a raise, a better job, or a promotion - this is your chance to go after it. There's a good chance that you can get it. You're laying important groundwork now. Your reputation is beginning to precede you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Though you love to work hard, today calls you to play just as hard too. In what ways can you honor your creativity? What kind of experiences can you entertain that reminds you of the possibility and wonder the world has to offer? Meanwhile, when it comes to your vision, you don't need validation.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The first half of the day could have you in your feelings, but instead of trying to ignore what you feel, it's best if you allow yourself to sit with it. You could have a powerful insight or revelation that can help you find the strength or resolve needed to move forward or triumph over a setback.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You usually like to fly solo when it comes to getting shi*t done, but now, you're called to join forces with those whose talents compliment and enhance yours. Seek out those that fuel and inspire you as they can help you reach new heights. You are stronger with numbers today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Though you may be tempted to be extra hard on yourself today, it's best to redirect the energy towards something more productive. Financially you can hit a goal, even if baby steps are needed. Overall, try to give yourself permission to honor where you currently are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A little self-care goes a long way today, especially since it can help you with releasing the past an feel more confident about the future. Meanwhile, if the idea of family has been a sore spot for you, your chosen family is where you can find the love and care you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in the mood for some fun today and you deserve a moment of joy. On a different note, when it comes to your creative skills, you can find more success with them when you take time to hone your craft and follow through on an idea. Don't squander your gifts. Use them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Home and family is where it's at for you and if you've been feeling off-kilter as of late, spending time with loved ones or in the comfort of your home could be just what you need to bounce back. Know that you're worthy of care and support. If you need help, don't hesitate to ask.