We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 20, 2019.

It's a bright and bubbly kind of a day with the Moon in chatty and carefree Gemini, putting us in the mood to socialize, entertain new ideas, and get into some interesting activities. With the Gemini Moon teaming up with communicative Mercury and love planet Venus in charming Libra, the urge to get out and connect with others and stimulate our minds (and have fun while doing it) will be strong.

Since Venus is also at home in romantic Libra, and Gemini loves to flirt, today could also brings us a love connection or two. Though for those of us that aren't necessarily looking for love, this Moon-Mercury-Venus combination can be great for creative projects and interests.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You know all the right things to say and do, so don't be surprised when you become the go-to person for all things today. You can use this mojo to initiate the conversations and connections that you want to make, connections that could possibly bring you love or money, or you can use it to bring your ideas to life. Do both.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let's talk about one of your favorite things: money. Your focused on it more than usual today, which is a good thing as you could uncover the chance to make more of it, whether it's through a job or another opportunity. Just make sure not to sell yourself short. Know your worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about you and how you're feeling today and you might find yourself in the mood for some fun and romance. If looking to connect with someone cute, you can now. Though the key to getting ahead today is less about others and more about letting your own light shine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time for you to dial things back a bit and seek out some rest and comfort. You might even consider ways that you can spruce up your living space or make it more pleasing to the senses. Connecting with family (whether chosen or blood) can also be a source of replenishment.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's all about you and your friends today as reaching out and spending time with them will give you the boost you need. At the same time, when it comes to possible professional opportunities, you could be plugged into something very promising thanks to someone you know.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're focused on your career and ambitions today and it's possible that you could be on the receiving end of a salary bump or bonus. Of course, recognizing how much you have to offer and negotiating accordingly will get you results. Too, a budget helps you meet a long-range goal.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're feeling free as a bird today and you deserve it. As such, seek out the things that bring you pleasure and remind you of how fun and engaging the world can be. You've got just the right amount charm and wit to have folks eating out of your hand today, so get out there and work it!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your magnetism is off the charts now, drawing people to you like moths to flame. This could be a good thing if you've been looking to deepen a connection or bond with a certain someone. On the other hand, it can make you a magnet for less trustworthy people. Know the difference.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Partnership and collaboration are on the agenda today as you're encouraged to join forces with those that match your skills and align with your vision for the future. Love could also arrive by way of a social event, someone you know, or an online profile. Enjoy the attention.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your health and well-being are the focus today. As such, in what ways can you better care for your physical and mental health? Hint: take a break. Now's not the time for focusing on anything that demands too much of your energy. Besides, your hard work is about to pay off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your creative juices are flowing today making it the perfect time to work on getting an idea or project off the ground. Too, seek ways that you can feed your spirit or build your creative skills. Meanwhile, you're in need of some joy. Travel, education, or art related activities could deliver.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're encouraged to delve inward and get the emotional nourishment that you need. Look to things that you can do by yourself or with those that you love as this is the kind of energy that will anchor and revitalize you. On a separate note, you could receive some good financial news today.