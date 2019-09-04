We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 4, 2019.

The Moon remains in passionate Scorpio for most of the day, continuing to give us the motivation needed to release what's no longer working in favor for what does. Though with the Moon going Void-Of-Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning into the next sign) at the start of the day, the day is best spent tying up loose ends.

With love planet Venus in Virgo also opposing Neptune in dreamy Pisces also at the start of the day, we may need to take time to get clear on who and what we want. Still, this Venus-Neptune combination can be great for creative ideas and projects as well as giving back to others.

By late tonight, the mood turns upbeat as the Moon shifts into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're reminded that there's a fine balance between work and rest today, and as such, you're going to need to find that balance. At the same time, you're also reminded that your dreams can come true when you commit to effort and see the value in your work. Embrace growth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

An act of kindness can go a long way with your peers or friends today, but take care that you're not placing too much of your value on how much you do for others, especially if you run the risk of over extending yourself. Too, a little authenticity can go a long way in your connections.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to achieving your goals, you're reminded not to second guess yourself. However, you are called to be sure about what you want. Maybe the thing you think you want isn't for you after all. Lean into your gut instinct instead of overthinking things. Feedback can help.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your creative inspiration is strong today, which means the ideas that you come up with now can be turned to gold. Trust your creative process as you're spot on. On a different note, you get the dose of optimism needed to move forward. Don't allow yourself to get discouraged.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may need to keep a close eye on your money today, whether it comes to spending or not being clear on where your money is going. In other words, guard your resources. On a similar note, now's the time to reinforce your values while letting go of what's not important. You matter.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're reminded of how much love there is in the world and how much of it exists for you, though recognizing this means recognizing the beauty in yourself as well as others. While it's easy to scrutinize yourself and others, seek out the spaces where there's common ground.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're asked to rethink the ways that you take up space today because it's possible that you're not taking up enough. At the same time, you're also asked to examine the ways you may be misusing or giving away your gifts. Try to save a little something for yourself. Use your voice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While you usually like to do things on your own, you're called to lean on your community today. Yes, people can sometimes let you down, but they can also lift you up just as easily too. Being open to seeing the good in others can help you to see the good in yourself too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're focused on reaching the top now but take care that you're not chasing an unobtainable goal. Not that you can't get the job done but sometimes being successful and finding fulfillment means knowing your limits instead of pushing past them. Take care of you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your mind and soul need to be fed now and today you're called to take time out to feed them. Doing so will remind you of all the goodness in the world that you still have yet to see and experience. In other words, allow yourself to dream. Going with the flow can bring inspiration.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time for you to check and double check your books today to make sure everything is on the up and up. As part of this accounting, you might also want to assess where you may be overextending yourself to others financially or paying more than your fair share. Time for change.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to your relationships and other people's image of you, remember you don't have to absorb their ideals or demands on who you are. For now, seek out those that see the beauty in you because it's there, not because of what you can do for them, imagined or not.