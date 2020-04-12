Even though Saturday Night Live is officially still on hiatus, the team debuted a remotely produced April 11 episode that featured all the cast mates sheltering at home. The show opened with a delightful surprise: Tom Hanks is hosting SNL At Home, presenting from his own living room and looking lively after recovering from COVID-19. Hanks joked about his recovery and sheltering at home, and ultimately ended on a hopeful note.

