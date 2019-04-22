The April 21 episode of Game of Thrones was, for the most part, a serious affair. Not only are the inhabitants of Wintefell preparing for the White Walker onslaught, but characters are having to set their differences aside, in favor of banding together. But someone who didn't get the memo was Tormund Giantsbane — a Wilding whose love of insane stories is matched only by his obsession with Brienne of Tarth. Tormund's best lines from tonight's episode are the hilarious comic relief that both the Game of Thrones characters and audiences needed in such a somber final season.

"Is The Big Lady Still Here?"

Everyone knows that Tormund is in love with Brienne. He first set his eyes on her back in Season 7, and it was love at first sight. For him, at least. She seemed thoroughly disgusted by the man, both then and now. But that hasn't stopped Tormund from ogling at her from across the room and calling her "The Big Lady."

More to come...