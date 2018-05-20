After a morning of tweeting about the Robert Mueller probe, President Donald Trump demanded an investigation into any alleged infiltration or surveillance into the Trump campaign by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The tweet, posted on Sunday, reads:

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!

It's unclear what an official call for an investigation will look like, or who would lead it.

On Friday, President Trump accused the FBI of using a spy to infiltrate his side of the 2016 presidential campaign, according to The New York Times. The president tweeted, "indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president" on Friday. The paper reported there is no evidence to the president's claims.

In fact, according to The Times, an informant was sent by the FBI to talk to two campaign advisers — George Papadopoulos and Carter Page. The FBI had reportedly received evidence that Papadopoulos and Page were possibly linked to Russia. NBC News reported that an American professor in Britain did meet with both men, but the outlet could not confirm if the professor was the informant.

