Though a lot of fans agree that ABC's decision to cancel Roseanne on Tuesday, May 29 was certainly warranted, they're still in the midst of mourning the nostalgia the show brought to TV screens. So much so that fans think ABC should replace Roseanne with another nostalgia classic, and all of the suggestions floating around Twitter are too perfect.

On Tuesday, May 29, Roseanne Barr shared a now-deleted racist tweet on Tuesday in the week about Obama administration's former senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, and Barr apologized for the tweet via another tweet. As a result, ABC canceled the reboot from it's lineup. In a statement provided to Bustle on May 29, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said,

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

While many fans praised Dungey and ABC for taking a profound stance against bigotry of any kind, there were also discussions about how the cast and crew of the reboot were unfortunate casualties in the incident. It hasn't been formally announced whether or not ABC has concrete plans to replace the highly rated show with anything just yet, but if fans have anything to do with it, they'd see that another nostalgia classic fills its place.

1 ‘Golden Girls’ Even though the late-'80s early-'90s classic's seven seasons are currently being syndicated on TV Land, some fans are still insistent that the show makes an appearance on the network television channel.

2 ‘Cheers’ Nothing screams "nostalgia" more than Cheers reruns. And if we're talking about theme songs, the early-80s sitcom definitely takes the cake.

3 ‘Cops’ Speaking of theme songs, if Cheers' is in first place, COPS' catchy track is totally the runner up. Surprising to some, the FOX orginal program is still on the air and producing new episodes (going all the way into its 30th season), but it sitting in Roseanne's resting timeslot doesn't really sound like a bad idea.

4 ‘A Different World’ Even better, some fans think it'll be really cool to replace Roseanne with a show that's been praised for its impact on African American culture. And honestly, the show's former executive producer Debbie Allen and Shonda Rhimes collaborating to create a reboot would be earth-shattering.

5 ‘Perfect Strangers’ Dale McRave's early-'90s cult-classic Perfect Strangers could totally fit within Roseanne's shoes as a great replacement. After all, it is an orginal ABC production.

6 ‘The Nanny’ Fran Drescher's '90s CBS program The Nanny has also been mentioned a time or two to replace the Roseanne Barr sitcom. And who wouldn't want to see how married life panned out for Fran Fine and Mr. Sheffield?

7 ‘All in the Family’ Archie Bunker may have been well versed in culturally insensitive comebacks, but finding out where the Bunker family is today could be interesting.

8 ‘Pushing Daisies’ The '00s mysterious comedy-drama only ran on ABC for two seasons, so yeah... the hilarious show totally deserves more screen time.

9 ‘Living Single’ Deemed as one of the most underrated '90s programs, Queen Latifah and Kim Field's classic may have found its place streaming on Hulu, but it couldn't hurt to have a reboot airing in Roseanne's former primetime slot, either.

10 ‘Frasier’ Kelsey Grammer's NBC cult-classic popping up as a reboot? Seriously, if Roseanne could bring Dan back from the dead, anything's possible.

11 ‘Girlfriends’ Tracee Ellis Ross may be already starring in a primetime ABC program, but it wouldn't hurt to get a few life updates from Mara Brock Akil's iconic character.

12 ‘Family Matters’ Filling Roseanne's timeslot with Family Matters, which is geared towards more of a diverse audience? Oh, the irony.