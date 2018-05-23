If there's anything that all cereal lovers know, it't that the food isn't just a breakfast food. In fact, it's more than just a food. Typo and Kellogg's created a cereal collection to prove just how fashionable cereal can be. There has been a whole lot of merch in the past years, but this one is up there with the best.

From Fruit Loop slippers to super trendy backpacks, there's something in this collection for just about everyone. The line of breakfast-inspired items includes 67 items — including an extendable spoon. Because sometimes that's the best accessory. The more wearable items include adorable mini backpacks with breakfast food embroidered on it and even slippers to get comfy in.

On top of the wearables, there's also some incredible accessories included in the line. There's iced-coffee container shaped stress balls and cell phone cases that look like Poptarts. While some centered fashion lines can get a little iffy on the fashion front, this one combines quirky and trendy perfectly.

The best part is how affordable the collection is. The Typo x Kellogg's collection ranges from $6.99 for little cereal-box shaped coin purses to $39.99 for the mini backpacks. Some items — like the oversized donut pillow — are a little more. That a little bit higher than your average box of cereal, but at least you can cherish these items for more than just a morning.

There are tons of quirky items to shop in the collection. There's a good chance that you'll end up buying more than one, after you see them all. Here's some of the best and most wearable, so you have a starting point for your shopping.

1. Breakfast Blend Mini Backpack

Typo Mini Backpack $39.99 Typo You can have your breakfast and wear it too. This adorable mini backpack is so trendy and tasty all in one. At first glance, it looks like you average accessory, but the tiny little banana, milk, and strawberry make for a little surprise. Not to mention is goes with almost any outfit. Buy Now

2. Holographic Cooler

Typo Premier Cooler Lunch Pack $24.99 Typo There's nothing better to carry around your lunch — which likely has some breakfast items in it — than this adorable lunch box. It's the perfect way to feel like a kid again and save a little money by packing your lunch. Bonus points that it makes for a good Instagram pic. Buy Now

3. Coco Pops Coin Purse

Typo Campus Coin Purse $6.99 Typo Complete with the Kellogg's zipper accessory, you can hold all of your change. Or, you know, your lipstick for a touch-up for after you eat your cereal. Buy Now

4. Cereal Socks

Typo Mens Novelty Socks $9.99 Typo These might be branded for men, but this message resonates for everyone. You can share your opinions on breakfast food with everyone as you walk down the street. Because there's nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to eating breakfast foods at all times of the day. Buy Now

5. Strawberry Slippers

Typo Novelty Slippers $24.99 Typo Cereal is great and all, but sometimes you need to celebrate the toppings too. There's nothing better than putting some fresh fruits on your breakfast. Except, you know, wearing them on your feet instead. Buy Now

6. Fruit Loops Phone Case

Typo Shake It Phone Case $19.99 Typo If there's anything better than having Fruit Loops on your bowl, it's having them on top of a sparkly background that you can carry everywhere. Between the neon colors and the shimmer, you really can't go wrong with this accessory. Buy Now

7. Poptarts Mug

Typo Novelty Shaped Mug $12.99 Typo You can truly embrace breakfast time at all points in the day by sipping your beverage out of the Poptarts mug. It's the second best thing to eating one. Buy Now

8. Glitter Fruit Case

Typo Clear It Pencil Case $12.99 Typo Whether you're carrying around an extra spoon or a handful of change for the vending machines, this case is equally as adorable. Buy Now

9. Caffeinated Coffee Cup

There's truly no better way to embrace your love of breakfast.