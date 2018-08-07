Victoria Beckham has made the smooth transition of pop star to high-end fashion designer look completely effortless, as she does with everything in her life. I, quite frankly, am obsessed. And it looks like she is keeping the success in the family as it was revealed this week that Victoria Beckham and her son Brooklyn are going to be working together professionally. In fact, she has hired him as a professional photographer for her latest fashion campaign.

"It is her dream to have Brooklyn working for her," a source told the Mail on Sunday. "She trusts his eye and loves the fact that he is young. She continually asks for his thoughts on her designs and how they are presented."

I reached out to Victoria's rep for further information, but am yet to receive any comment on the matter.

However, this is far from Brooklyn’s first step out into the world of photography. Previously, he was hired by Burberry for a seriously impressive gig, shooting the brand's 2016 ‘Brit Collection’ campaign. He was just 16-years-old at the time.

As he was so young, Brooklyn faced some backlash from the fashion industry. One particularly vocal critic was fashion photographer, Chris Floyd. During an interview with the Guardian, he said: "David and Victoria Beckham represent sheer willpower and graft. Especially her, she’s climbed that mountain all by herself. They represent hard work but then their 16-year-old year son comes along and it’s sheer nepotism. He hasn’t done it from hard work, which is counter-intuitive to what his parents represent."

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, Brooklyn ignored the haters, kept on doing his thang, and went on to start a four-year photography course at Parsons School of Design in New York in 2017. However after a year, he cut his time there short, reportedly because he was missing home.

A source spoke to The Mirror at the time about his decision. They claimed: "It sounds as if he was truly homesick and was feeling lonely out there. He adores his family, in the end it was the lure to come back to them all that swung it — and the prospect of a terrific internship."

But he wasn't by any means done with photography. Brooklyn then went on to release a small book of photographs — entitled As I See It — which included some personal shots of his life, his family, and friends. Whilst it wasn’t a resounding success, it did give nosy fans, like myself, an intimate insight into the more private side of the Beckhams.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Brooklyn took on his first big collaboration with his famous mother. She asked him to photograph 'the Merch Collection' — a range she worked on with Reebok. The images are seriously edgy and Victoria definitely seemed happy. Taking to Instagram she praised her son's work, saying she loved seeing the collection "through his eyes."

They say your mum is supposed to be your biggest fan and seeing Posh Spice, herself dishing out the high praise is giving me all of the feels. With a mother like his, Brooklyn Beckham is definitely one to watch.