Mason Ramsey (AKA the Walmart Yodeling Kid) keeps winning hearts everywhere he goes. The 11-year-old viral sensation just surprised the crowd at Coachella 2018 with an April 13 performance. He returned to Indio, California, just two weeks later for another high-profile gig, and — surprise — there are videos of Yodeling Kid at Stagecoach 2018 on Friday, April 27.

According to social media videos, the night's headliners Florida Georgia Line first brought out their "This Is How We Roll" collaborator Jason Derulo to join them onstage. But it was the youngster (dressed in a red bowtie and cowboy hat, like his idol Hank Williams, of course) who was the special guest who really stole the show, performing the tune that made him an Internet superstar: "Lovesick Blues" by Williams.

"I'm gonna do my song that I'm famous for," he told the cheering crowd in the videos, adorably adding, "If my hat goes flyin' out in the audience, would you please catch it for me?" And when he busted out his signature yodel, those cheers turned into downright roars, with everyone, including audience member Emily Vawter, trying to capture the moment on their cell phones. Watch the sweet videos of his sweet "Lovesick Blues" Stagecoach performance below.

Next on his set list? Ramsey performed his aptly titled debut single "Famous," which was released earlier that day. "And he killed it," concertgoer Tiffany Taylor tweeted, along with a snippet of that performance. Watch the video of his "Famous" performance below.

It was fitting that Florida Georgia Line shared the spotlight with Ramsey, as the country duo's Tyler Hubbard was a co-writer on the song that Ramsey first teased on Twitter April 19, writing, "working on something for y’all," along with a photo of himself standing in front of some sound equipment.

"Hey y'all ... Can you help me get to #1 on iTunes?" he implored his more than 250,000 Twitter followers on the day of the country song's release. "That would be pretty cool." On the track, which Rolling Stone described as "a more modern sound (think a young Luke Bryan), offering a tender, pre-adolescent love song that right off the bat acknowledges "it's pretty cool to be on TV.""

The big news is that his debut single isn't just a one-off for the lil' cowboy who skyrocketed to fame after crooning "Lovesick Blues" for just a handful of customers at a Southern Illinois Walmart. (The viral video has since racked up more than 31 million views.) He's actually signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records and Big Loud, giving him the honor of being one of the youngest acts to sign to a major Nashville label. (Singer Billy Gilman, was the same age when he released 2000's One Voice.)

While there's no word yet on how he felt during his Stagecoach performance, Ramsey (dubbed "Lil' Hank William") said on an April 27 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he wasn't nervous at Coachella. Achieving his lifelong dream of performing at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry April 14 was another story. "I've wanted to perform here ever since I was three," he said on the show while touring the famed Ryman Auditorium, where he met Hank Williams granddaughter Hilary Williams who gifted him with family memorabilia. "It's a big deal. Bigger than any of my shows I've done so far."

As he joked to DeGeneres of his sudden superstardom, "If I felt any better, it'd be illegal." And now that the youngster — who hadn't been on a plane away from his hometown of 700 people before this month — has had a string of performances at Coachella, Stagecoach, and the Grand Ole Opry, and scored a record deal, it looks it's only the beginning for him.