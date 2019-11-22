Bustle

Walmart's Pre-Black Friday Sale Is On — And Here Are All The Cool Things Worth Buying

By Kate Marin
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and although an extended amount of family time isn't something you can always mentally prepare for, Black Friday, on the other hand, is. This year, we're getting ahead of the shopping chaos by seeking out some of the best pre-Black Friday sales around, one of which is happening right now (!) on Walmart.com.

The Instant Pot is 40% off ($60!), Chi's Air Curler is nearly half-off ($65!), and there's an insane lineup of deep-discounted furniture that looks way more expensive than it really is. Needless to say, we're celebrating America's real favorite holiday early this year and scooping up these deals before they're sure to sell-out next week. Ahead, I break down the best deals by category — kitchen, cleaning, beauty, furniture, and more — that are definitely worth adding-to-cart ASAP.

Time-Saving Kitchen Tools & Electronics

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10-Quart
$120
$100
|
Walmart
Magic Bullet, 7-Piece, Silver
$40
$20
|
Walmart
Instant Pot LUX60 Black Stainless Steel 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
$100
$60
|
Walmart
Copper Chef 10 Piece Nonstick Pan Set, with CeramiTech
$80
$69
|
Walmart
Ninja Coffee Bar® System
$179
$99
|
Walmart
KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender, Pink
$50
$30
|
Walmart

Electronics That Make Cleaning Fun & Easy

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
$330
$229
|
Walmart
Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum
$279
$224
|
Walmart

Best of Beauty

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Hairspray
$28
$21
|
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Camu Camu Power C x 30 Vitamin C Brightening Face Moisturizer, 1.7 Oz
$95
$40
|
Walmart
Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream
$26
$20
|
Walmart
Chi Air Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Hair Curler
$140
$65
|
Walmart
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Face Serum
$98
$85
|
Walmart
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum, 60 Ct
$92
$42
|
Walmart
InfinitiPro by Conair Curl Secret Curling Iron
$80
$48
|
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
$80
$44
|
Walmart
CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1 inch
$80
$53
|
Walmart

Personal Care

Theragun Black G3 Premium Handheld Percussive Therapy Device
$399
$299
|
Walmart
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean
$50
$35
|
Walmart
Waterpik Ultra Countertop Water Flosser
$65
$45
|
Walmart

Home Decor & Furniture Steals

MoDRN Scandinavian Silver Candle Holders
$29
$12
|
Walmart
MoDRN Refined Industrial Atoll Metal Base Lounge Chair
$291
$175
|
Walmart
MoDRN Industrial Decorative Tray
$20
$10
|
Walmart
MoDRN Glam Geo 4 Piece Porcelain Bowl Set
$25
$15
|
Walmart
MoDRN Hemp 3-Piece Bath Towel Set
$19
$12
|
Walmart
MoDRN Naturals Stonewashed Quilt Set
$70
$40
|
Walmart

Everything Else

23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service (with Lab Fee Included)
$199
$99
|
Walmart
Wisdom Panel 3.0 Dog Breed Identification DNA Test Kit
$85
$70
|
Walmart
Collapsible Silicone Coffee Cup Mug Reusable Travel Foldable Leak Proof
$16
$11
|
Walmart
Jason Maxwell Women's Stripe Drop Shoulder Crew Pullover
$19
$12
|
Walmart
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$159
$139
|
Walmart

