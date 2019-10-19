Weekend Horoscope: November 2-3, 2019

Here’s your weekend horoscope for November 2-3, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives this weekend.

Although love planet Venus is in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius now, the weekend gets off to a frustrating start with the emotional Moon and tough Saturn both teaming up in serious Capricorn on Saturday. This Moon-Saturn combination could make for a somber mood, which may quickly become a cranky one as the Capricorn Moon also squares off with fiesty Mars in partnership-oriented Libra on Saturday as well. Under this Moon-Mars combination, we may need watch for arguments and passive aggressiveness. This is especially true with Mercury retrograde afoot, which is ramping up the miscommunication.

However, if there is a problem to solve within existing relationships, the Capricorn Moon teams up with Mercury retrograde in insightful Scorpio, which can help us to sort things out. By Sunday morning, the Moon moves into friendly Aquarius which could help us with taming our emotions and being more objective. Plus, the Aquarius Moon teams up with Venus in Sagittarius, which should help to lighten the vibes.

By Sunday afternoon, the Moon in Aquarius squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, reminding us that sometimes it's OK to live and let live.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It might be hard for you to focus on romance and pleasure this weekend as you're more focused on your goals and responsibilities. However, try to make time for your friends and your social life which could bring you romance, camaraderie, and community you need now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to an intimate relationship, you're going to find yourself being pushed to learn the art of compromise as there's more than one way to do things and it doesn't always have to be your way. Let vulnerability be a source of strength now, as it can help the relationship level-up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic connection may hit a few bumps this weekend, though instead of cutting and running, discussing your more difficult feelings could pave the way for a stronger connection while clearing up some things you may have been fearing. On the flip side, it's OK to leave an unhealthy situation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may need to exercise some boundaries this weekend when it comes to your partner or a love interest as means of self-care. If they're putting too many demands on you, it's important that you be true to yourself and speak up. A heart-to-heart could be the catharsis you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself obsessing over someone this weekend, but you may need to step back and stop trying to control or force the outcome with this connection. Plus, you'll do much better by taking some time to have fun and forget your troubles for a moment. Let love come to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

An unbalanced relationship could be keying up your insecurities now, making you feel like you need to prove yourself or your worth to someone. The fact is that you don't. All you need to do is work on being at home with yourself. As such, take time this weekend to love up on you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find yourself feeling riled up or angsty this weekend. But if you want your partner or someone you're connecting with to hold space for you and your feelings, then you'll need to be open about what you feel, even if those feelings aren't neatly packaged. Authenticity is empowering.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your thoughts might be heavy this weekend and it may be hard for you to shake the dark cloud. As such, it'll be paramount that you hit the pause button and get the nourishment and care that you need. If you're in a relationship, doing something new with your partner could shake the funk.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Now that your style, charm, and magnetism are sparkling like gold now, it won't be long until potential mates and dates are knocking down your door. Still, now's the time to think about quality versus quantity when it comes to the kind of romantic connection you crave. Hold out for the good stuff.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

How can you trust both your head and your heart? This is the question that you'll be working to answer as you need to keep your heart open enough to attract the love you want while still being smart about it. At the end of the day, the smartest decision you can make is recognizing you deserve love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to your self-worth, are you placing too much emphasis on how much you give to others. Are you giving of yourself out of guilt or a need to be validated? This weekend you're being pushed to draw healthier boundaries for yourself in love. You are your most valuable asset.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be feeling some pressure this weekend from a parent or someone else regarding the status of your love life. Maybe this person thinks that you should be on your way to having the ultimate relationship. However, try not to focus on what they want. It's about what you want.