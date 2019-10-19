Weekend Horoscope: October 26-27, 2019

Here’s your weekend horoscope for October 26-27, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives this weekend.

The vibe is rather intense this weekend thanks to the New Moon in all or nothing Scorpio on Sunday night. And with Scorpio being the sign associated with deep feelings and even deeper forms of intimacy, we should find ourselves focused on our desires and passions this weekend, especially where it pertains to our love lives.

As with a New Moon, this is a time for beginnings and fresh starts, though with Scorpio, the theme is usually around rebirth. Often something has to die away in order to make way for what's new. Leading up to the New Moon, the Moon spends her time in partnership-oriented Libra, which often marks a time when we're feeling flirty and romantic.

However, with the Libra Moon toughing it out with Mars in Libra as well as serious Saturn and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn over most of the weekend, we'll be hard pressed to find ourselves in a lovey-dovey mood. In fact, we might be feeling more frustrated than anything as active Mars hits a major roadblock with Saturn on Sunday, which could key up the passive aggressiveness, indecisiveness, and coldness.

The good news is that whatever relationship issues are brought up while the Moon is in Libra, the Scorpio New Moon will give us the chance to air out and confront what we've been avoiding, which can help some of us to deepen our bond with a lover. For the rest of us, this new moon can help us to find the strength to release a relationship or "situationship" that's not working, so we can get the intimacy and passion we crave.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You and your partner may not be seeing eye-to-eye this weekend, especially where it pertains to a shared goal or project. As such, you might need to take a step back and see whether or not you've been too attached to a specific or singular outcome. Being in relationship means making space for the one you love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've been putting in way too much work into a relationship with little return, you might be due for a reality check this weekend. Thought try not to fret, as a brand new start in love is coming. If single, expect to see where you need to work to call in the love that you seek. A new approach is needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic connection could leave you with lots to be desired now. And if the person is worth the connection you're making, you might find that you need to dig in a little deeper to find the gold. In other words, don't shy away from a little hard work (or vulnerability) as it could deepen the intimacy you experience.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your partner could be at odds with each other this weekend, perhaps due to a family or home related issue. Though this situation could show you where you consistently ask for too little or put your needs to the side. Authenticity and confidence are needed. Single? A new romance blossoms.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could be in an argumentative mood this weekend, and it could be due to feeling taken for granted by your partner. If so, this is your chance to speak from the heart and find strength in your vulnerability. If single, it's not about being the perfect partner or person to attract love. It's about just being you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love and romance might feel heavier than usual this weekend, which could have you trying to prove your worthiness to someone you're seeing, or at the very least, questioning. Consider this your opportunity to work on deprogramming yourself in terms of old and outworn perceptions of yourself and lovableness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find yourself trying to move forward with your love life, but could also be feeling weighed down by a past disappointment or perhaps feeling unsatisfied in a current connection. No matter the challenge, you're being asked to know you're worthy of having what you want. No need to force anything.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have something weighing on your chest this weekend, which might be hard to express to your partner. But if you want things to change for the better, Scorpio, speak up. If single, your thoughts could be heavy around love. Either way, it's time to put your needs first. Do what's right for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It might feel like something you've been hoping and wishing for or working hard to manifest isn't happening, specifically in terms of love. As a result, you could be questioning your worthiness. While it may be easy to feel discouraged now, you're being asked to renew your faith. Something good is coming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be putting too much of your time an energy into work this weekend which could be preventing you from having a social life. As such, this weekend pushes you to take some of the pressure off of yourself and to get out and mingle a bit. A romantic connection could be made as a result.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Something you believe to be true about relationships may come up for review this weekend, especially if what you believe has been self-limiting. While you're usually free-spirited, even you can get caught up in thinking things are supposed to go a certain way. Redefine what a successful relationship means.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might have to have an in-depth heart-to-heart with your partner or someone you're seeing this weekend to determine if you're on the same page or not. There could be something said or revealed that could change the course of your connection. Either way, will be important to embrace the truth.