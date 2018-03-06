How many times have you been told a so-called rule, like you shouldn't wear a smoky eye if the rest of your makeup is bold? Or better yet, how many times have you told yourself that you can't pull off a certain makeup look (e.g., "There's no way I'd look good in that blush!")? Either way, we're here to tell you it's time to finally break all those beauty rules you've heard, because...there are no rules! If you want to wear a purple metallic lip with a shimmery highlight, go for it. If you want to pair a sultry smoky eye with an even darker lip, don't let anyone stop you. We've partnered with COVERGIRL and created the Unapologetic video series to explore topics just like this — ones that tap into our complicated, beautiful relationship with makeup.

In this episode, three women share what it's like to break the beauty rules they've been taught. The stories include a redhead who thought she couldn't wear red lipstick, an entrepreneur who was told blush made her look like a clown, and an editor who convinced herself she could never pull off a smoky eye. Check out the video to get in on the conversation — and get some beauty inspo of your own in the process. (All the products are shoppable in the links below.)

The women are wearing COVERGIRL Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick in Gell Yes, COVERGIRL TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky, and COVERGIRL Lashblast Volume Mascara.

