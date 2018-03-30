A Series Of Unfortunate Events makes a strong case for being the most appropriately-titled television show of all time. Things start bleakly for the Baudelaire orphans at the beginning of the series, and things only seem to get worst. In Season 2 of A Series Of Unfortunate Events, the Baudelaires meet the Quagmire orphans at Prufrock Preparatory School. It seems like having friends would make things easier, but anyone familiar with ASOUE knows that good things don't last, and those who know what happens to the Quagmires in the Series Of Unfortunate Events books are right to expect the worst now that the characters have entered the television series.

The Quagmires were introduced to the show at the end of Season 1, during the first part of "The Miserable Mill." After spending all season checking in on characters named Mother and Father (Cobie Smulders and Will Arnett), leading audiences to believe they were the Baudelaires' parents, it was revealed that they were actually the parents of the Quagmire triplets. However, they are killed in a fire that consumed the Quagmire house, just as another consumed the Baudelaire house. Two of the Quagmire children — Isadora and Duncan Quagmire (Avi Lake and Dylan Kingwell) — seem to be the only survivors of the fire and are sent to the same school as the Baudelaires. This is where Season 2 picks up with the Quagmires, but book readers already know that there is no such thing as a happy ending to be found for a set of orphans, or for anyone in A Series Of Unfortunate Events.

Netflix on YouTube

SPOILERS FOR THE SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS BOOKS. After forming a friendship with these siblings at Prufrock Preparatory School in The Austere Academy, things start to look up for the Baudelaires. However, Count Olaf and his lackeys kidnap the Quagmire twins (formerly triplets; their other brother Quigley apprently died in the fire). The Baudelaires' path crosses with the Quagmires once again in the following book, The Ersatz Elevator, in which the Baudelaires discover Isadora and Duncan in a large cage. The two Quagmires are going to be snuck into an auction in an attempt for Count Olaf and associates to sneak the children out of the city undetected. The Baudelaires formulate a plan to aid in the Quagmires' escape, but to no avail. At the end of The Ersatz Elevator, Count Olaf runs away with the Quagmires once again.

The following book, The Vile Village, shows the Quagmires finally escaping the grasp of Count Olaf with some help from the Baudelaires. After being trapped inside of a giant bird-shaped fountain by the Village Of Fowl Devotees and sneaking Isadora's poetry into the world so that the Baudelaires could find them, a friend of the Baudelaires' named Hector whisks the Quagmires away in a makeshift airship using a hot-air balloon and a mobile home. The Baudelaires are kept from escaping with the Quagmires, but it seems that everything could finally turn out well for the Quagmire siblings.

But this is A Series Of Unfortunate Events, after all. The Baudelaires and Quagmires eventually cross paths again — but not through Duncan or Isadora. Instead, the protagonists meet Quigley Quagmire in The Slippery Slope, who is revealed to have survived the fire that took the Quagmire parents. Quigley proves to be an indispensable ally to the Baudelaires, managing to help Violet rescue Sunny after she'd been kidnapped by Count Olaf. Unfortunately, they're separated while escaping from Count Olaf, when the an icy stream sweeps Quigley away.

The rest of the Quagmires' story is told to the Baudelaires through secondhand communications in The End. Kit Snicket, sister of Lemony Snicket and friend to the Baudelaires, reveals that Quigley managed to reunite with his siblings on the makeshift airborne mobile home they had escaped on. However, Count Olaf had trained a convocation, a word which here means "a group of eagles," to attack the balloons holding up the flying home.

The Quagmire Triplets, Hector, Kit, and a variety of other characters involved in the home's descent were left stranded in the ocean. At this point, Snicket reveals that a mysterious darkness shaped like a question mark called "The Great Unknown" appeared beneath them and... that's it. It's not revealed if the "Great Unknown" saved them or caused their demise.

While it's nice to imagine that the three children end up alright, the book series isn't called A Collection Of Circumstances That Begin Badly But End Excellently. Whatever fate befell the Quagmire children in The End, it was almost certainly unfortunate. Things could go differently in the ASOUE Netflix series, but fans probably shouldn't get their hopes up.