When the Fab Five visited Rahanna, their goal was to uplift her as a young entrepreneur. And it's safe to say their efforts worked: after Queer Eye, Rahanna's mobile grooming business, Stylish Pooch, is still going strong.

At the end of her episode, Bobby surprised Rahanna with a new vehicle to replace her dilapidated, immobile RV, allowing to finally get her business back on the road. Now, Stylish Pooch's Instagram has over 3,000 followers, and Rahanna is busier than ever. On May 28, after encouraging her followers to sign a petition deeming grooming essential work during the pandemic, Rahanna shared a post notifying clients that she is fully booked until August.

"Pooch Parents and Friends! Stylish Pooch is fully booked until August," the caption read. "We are not taking any new appointments until July. I want to thank everyone for all the love and support these past couple months. Your business is greatly appreciated. Stay safe and Wag on!"

In another post, she asked for clients' patience in response to an overwhelming number of appointment requests. She also said she would soon be getting an assistant to help manage her workload.

Until then, she'll keep putting swag in every dog's wag. Just look at this multi-colored leopard print dye on a pup named Lady.

And this cotton candy dream on Roxy:

"I didn't realize how popular coloring is," Rahanna recently told ABC News. "70% of the clients I do get color." Thanks to Antoni's help, Rahanna is also still selling homemade dog treats for $7 a bag.

As for her personal life, Rahanna was working through some trust issues with her boyfriend Josh after he cheated on her when she met the Fab Five. They decided to take Karamo's advice and try to communicate better, but based on social media, it's unclear if they're still together.