Keeping yourself occupied during lockdown can be an arduous task, but some creative Instagram users are utilising the time by recreating some classic Hollywood looks. From Rita Hayworth to Audrey Hepburn, people are swishing those cat eyes adorned with a soft glow filter to emulate these classic stars of the silver screen. So here's how to do the #hollywoodathomechallenge, because who doesn't want to feel this glamorous?

You may think that as we're on lockdown, finding the right outfits and makeup would be quite the challenge. But it's all about utilising what you've got at home and channelling the essence of your favourite actors. By all means, if you have the glitz and glamour at your disposal go for it. But if copying the nuances of say Marilyn Monroe's makeup and wardrobe is a little daunting, all it takes is a little red lipstick and a bit of eyeliner to pull off her sophisticated charm.

So once you've picked your icon, all thats left to do is pick a photograph of them and decide whether you want to channel their makeup, wardrobe, pose, or even just their overall essence. Once you've picked the best shot, upload it side by side with the original or however you prefer, and tag it with the #hollywoodathomechallenge.

Here are a few examples to get your started:

And it's not just the classics, there are plenty of other iconic Hollywood moments (and actors) being recreated on the 'Gram.

While the hashtag is relatively new, more and more people are posting their favourite characters and actors with gusto. Why not join in on the fun and recreate some iconic scenes and photographs?