What Time Do The 2018 Golden Globes End? Hollywood's Biggest Party Runs A Tight Ship

Those who checked out of the Academy Awards early and missed "the Best Picture incident" in 2017 got quite the shock, either on their way home or the next morning. To avoid that FOMO this awards season, you're gonna wanna make like a Marvel fan and stay until the very, very end. What time do the 2018 Golden Globes end, and is that when they really end? Plan your Sunday evening accordingly and don't touch that dial, so to speak.

According to TV Guide, the Globes start at 8 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. ET. That's three hours to get all of the awards from both television and film categories handed out. It seems like a lot — but, while the Golden Globes seem super casual with alcohol flowing and all the stars mingling between tables like the world's most glamorous high school movie cafeteria scene — the show actually gets down to business. There aren't musical numbers or extraneous segments. In 2017, the Golden Globes didn't even air an In Memoriam.

Also, according to NBC News, the Globes rarely run long. They ended right on time in 2017. So when it says 11 p.m. the producers probably mean it, barring another incident like the Moonlight/La La Land mix-up at the Oscars last year.

That said, there is plenty to talk about this year beyond the winners and nominees. Not only are there sure to be plenty of comments about politics and President Trump, especially in anticipation of his alleged "Dishonest Media Awards" the following Monday, but the previous year has shaken Hollywood up as well from inside the house. Harvey Weinsten's name will likely be dropped, or rather slammed, as often if not more often than the President's.

According to Variety, host Seth Meyers will address the sexual harassment claims that are dismantling old (but clearly not that old) Hollywood practices and figures in power. “I feel a responsibility to address more Hollywood-centric issues than Washington-centric issues this year,” he said. “It’s not like I don’t talk about Trump every night. It’d be nice to give myself a break.”

The fact that he'll be doing his monologue and making these jokes in a room full of Hollywood elite doesn't really change things that much for him, though. According to Variety, while this is Meyers' first time hosting the Globes, he was on the writing team for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during their long run as co-hosts. Fey and Poehler, as you may recall, never shied away from calling out stars to their face. “We will tread as lightly as [we] can, but at the same time we don’t want to avoid it,” Meyers continued. “We’ll aim for the line, and knowing how my history has gone, we’ll probably end up on the wrong side of it one or two times.”

There's also the attendees themselves. A group of female actors plan to wear all-black to the Golden Globes in protest of sexual harassment. A group of male actors also plan to wear all-black in support of survivors, which, considering they would be wearing tuxedos (which are 70 percent black) anyway is... truly the bare minimum support-wise. So that is sure to spark a lot of conversation, at least on the red carpet.

This awards season does not have a clear film frontrunner, with neither Lady Bird, Get Out, The Shape Of Water, Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, Three Billboards, or even The Post sweeping any early awards. So for that reason alone, the Golden Globes is going to be thrilling. Add that to the rollercoaster that was 2017 and the television that represented our feelings whether it intended to or not, and this is going to be a wild night.

As far as the actual ceremony goes, however, everything should run smoothly. We should all learn from the Golden Globes, probably. They're basically experts at multi-tasking. All those categories, a fun party atmosphere, drunk celebs, and they still end on time? It's all pretty impressive.