Derek Peth first became a part of Bachelor Nation as a contestant on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. Though he didn't ultimately end up with her final rose, his kind demeanor — and astounding likeness to John Krasinski — made him a fan favorite. He also appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and while neither led to him finding a happily ever after, where Derek is at in his life now shows that the drama and heartache he went through wasn't all for naught.

In March, the Iowa native confirmed that he's dating fashion model Saffron Vadher. The two have shared multiple TikTok videos of themselves quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Vadher has made several appearances on Peth's Instagram page. It's unclear how the two met or how long they've been dating, but if a photo is worth a thousand words, Peth appears to be really happy.

After being eliminated from JoJo's season, Peth journeyed to Mexico for the fourth season of Paradise and got engaged to Taylor Nolan. However, the two parted ways in June 2018. "It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the former couple said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. "We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

Peth then returned to Paradise for Season 6 and developed a connection to Demi Burnett. She broke things off with him after Kristian Haggerty, a woman she'd been seeing before the show, arrived on the beach, but that clearly didn't deter Derek from being willing to open himself up to love again — albeit off-camera.

In addition to his new relationship, Derek has been using his platform to encourage his followers to be politically engaged. In January, before Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race, he went canvassing in his hometown of Waverly, Iowa to advocate for her candidacy. He also used to co-host a podcast called The Betchelor, but seems to have stepped down from that role for some reason, as Redditor friweigh pointed out.

In any event, Derek seems to be in a good place right now.