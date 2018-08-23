If you are a devoted Sephora fan (who isn't?), you are likely already aware of Sephoria, the beauty retailer's upcoming massive two-day convention in celebration of their 20th anniversary. (P.s. How did we all survive before Sephora was founded?!) Sephoria will take place in Los Angeles from Oct. 20-21 and yes, tickets are already flying off the digital shelves for the immersive, Instagrammable beauty experience. And why wouldn't they? There's so much going on at this Coachella for beauty lovers, from Masterclasses with celebrity makeup artists, like Mario Dedivanovic and Fenty Beauty's Priscilla Ono, to photo-ops with your favorite celebs and YouTubers, like Chrissy Teigen, Jenn Im, and Manny MUA. (Check out the full line-up here.) But arguably the best part — aside from getting lost in the different interactive rooms and creating your very own customized products — are the swag bags.

Every attendee will walk out of Sephoria with an exclusive swag bag based on the kind of ticket you purchased. There are three different levels of tickets — the Bronze House Key, the Silver House Key, and the Gold House Key, ranging in price from $99 to $449. All three keys include access to all of the experiences at the festival, plus additional benefits at each level. (You can check out more specific details about what each key gets you on Sephoria's website).

While lots of people have already purchased their tickets, they had no idea what would be inside their gift bags... until now.

Bustle has the exclusive first scoop for what Sephoria-goers can expect to find in their swag bags. Spoiler alert: All of it is really, really good.

Bronze House Key Swag Bag ($99 Ticket, $175 Swag Bag Value)

Velour Lashes - Effortless

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Atelier Cologne Perfume Palette

+ more to be revealed in mid-September!

Silver House Key Swag Bag ($249 Ticket, $369 Swag Bag Value)

Velour Lashes - Effortless

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Kat Von D Dagger Tattoo Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask

Sephora Collection Makeup Brush

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40

Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches

Drybar Hot Toddy Heat & UV Protectant

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

NEST Black Tulip

CHLOE Nomade Eau de Parfum Travel Spray

+ more to be revealed in mid-September!

Gold House Key Swag Bag ($449 Ticket, $690 Swag Bag Value)

Velour Lashes - Effortless

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Dior Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette

Pat McGrath Labs LuxeTrance Lipstick

Natasha Denona Lila Eyeshadow Palette

Lawless Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask

Kat Von D Dagger Tattoo Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

Sephora Collection Makeup Brush

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40

Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask

Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Shampoo

+ more to be revealed in mid-September!

If Charlotte Tilbury and Jen Atkin were not enough of a draw for you to get your beauty-loving booty to Los Angeles, perhaps these epic swag bags will. Sephora only turns 20 once, and who knows when they'll celebrate their birthday with goodie bags like this again.