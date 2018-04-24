In May, spring usually makes its season finale before summer temperatures premiere. You may feel a bit sad bidding the temperate weather adieu, but that's probably not the saddest goodbye you have to say next month. The saddest farewells will probably go to all of the movies and shows leaving Netflix in May 2018. The good news is that you still have plenty of time to catch most of the movies leaving Netflix. For instance, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is leaving Netflix on May 12, which means that you can schedule a farewell viewing before it goes to whatever abyss movies that Netflix doesn't offer reside.

If you're feeling especially down about the fact that such great movies are leaving Netflix soon, don't worry. The constant cycling of Netflix's content is as natural as the seasons changing. It's like the ebb and flow of the ocean's tide, or even the turning from night to day. It may seem like a loss, but really it's not so bad because a whole new set of series and movies will also arrive on Netflix in May. See? It's just like life, for which change is constant. You probably didn't expect a conversation about a streaming service to get so philosophical, but then again, Netflix is life, so it actually makes sense.