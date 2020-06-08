Kicking back to enjoy a good old streaming marathon has become a regular occurrence in the era of social distancing, and following the arrival of Disney+ in the UK earlier this year, couch potatoes have had an entirely new platform to enjoy. Now, with an already unmatched library of truly magical content, a fresh batch of films, tv shows, and documentaries have arrived, and if you're hoping to spruce up your watch-list over the coming weeks, here's everything arriving on Disney+ UK this month.

With a lineup bursting with offerings from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and beyond, subscribers are sure to find something to suit their tastes whilst scrolling through the streaming service — and leading this month's new additions is Angelina Jolie's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the highly-anticipated fantasy adaptation Artemis Fowl, a behind-the-scenes deep dive into the making of Frozen 2, and much, much more.

So, with an abundance of additional content making its way onto the platform, you shouldn't run into any trouble finding new things to watch throughout the next month. And, to give you a nudge in the right direction, here's a comprehensive guide of what to lookout for on Disney+ UK in June.

'Pixar In Real Life' — New Episodes Some of the most iconic characters from the Pixar universe are brought into the real world in this delightful live action series.

'Marvel's Hero Project' — New Episodes This inspirational Marvel series highlights the positive impact being made by young, real life heroes in their own communities across America.

'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' — New Episodes This behind-the-scenes documentary series pulls back the curtain on Star Wars: The Mandalorian through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations.

'Finding Atlantis' — Coming June 5 Using satellite photography, ground-penetrating radar and underwater technology, Finding Atlantis sets out to discover if the fabled lost city of Atlantis could actually be located.

'Genius by Stephen Hawking' — Coming June 5 Inspired by the work of Professor Stephen Hawking, this docuseries challenges a group of volunteers to solve some of the most enduring questions in humanity, and in turn, think like a genius.

'Hostile Planet' — Coming June 5 Narrated by Bear Grylls, this National Geographic documentary takes an in-depth look into animals that have managed to adapt in different environments.

'Japan: Between Earth and Sky' — Coming June 5 Filmed using 4K technology, Japan: Between Earth and Sky offers a unique perspective of Japan's breathtaking and lesser-known beauty spots, including Hokkaido, Honshu, and the southern islands of Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa.

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' — Coming June 5 Starring Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer, this 2019 fantasy sequel explores the complex relationship between Maleficent and goddaughter Aurora — who begins to form questionable alliances as the moors and its magical inhabitants face sinister new threats.

'Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters' — Coming June 5 Based on Rick Riordan's 2006 novel, the second instalment of the Percy Jackson film series again centres around the adventures Percy and his friends, as they search for the Golden Fleece at the Sea of Monsters.

'Artemis Fowl' — Coming June 12 Starring Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Ferdia Shaw, this fantastical adaptation follows the story of 12 year-old child genius Artemis Fowl, who sets out to discover the whereabouts of his missing father.

'Primal Survivor' — Coming June 12 Relying on ancient survival techniques, Hazen Audel takes on some of the world's most rigorous journeys across extreme landscapes that push him to the limits.

'Mighty Med' — Coming June 12 This Disney XD original series follows the misadventures of Kaz and Oliver, who become doctors and youth observers at the Mighty Med — a hospital which cares for injured superheroes.

'The Sandlot: Heading Home' — Coming June 12 This 2007 sequel centres around baseball star Tommy Santorelli as he travels back to the year 1976, and whilst reliving his glory years, begins to understand the importance of friendship.

'Big Sur: Wild California' — Coming June 19 This National Geographic doc is based within California's Big Surthrough, and offers a unique perspective of the spectacular coastal area through the eyes of its native creatures.

Egypts Treasure Guardians — Coming June 19 In a mission to preserve local heritage and encourage more tourism, a select group of individuals delve deep into the history of Egypt to help bring the region back from the brink.

'Toy Story of Terror!' — Coming June 19 This spooky Toy Story short follows Woody and the gang as they embark a road trip with an unexpected turn — and when members of the group start disappearing in a roadside motel, Woody becomes determined to find out what exactly is going on.

'Toy Story That Time Forgot' — Coming June 19 During a post-Christmas play-date, Woody and Buzz are forced to go head-to-head with some fearsome, aggressive, and prehistoric new toys.

'Unlikely Animal Friends' Season 3 — Coming June 19 This heart-warming nature series explores some amazing cases from the animal kingdom, in which varying species have struck up unusual relationships with each other.

'A.N.T Farm' — Coming June 26 This classic Disney Channel series follows Chyna Sparks — and best pals Olive and Fletcher — as they join the Advanced Natural Talents programme (AN.T.).