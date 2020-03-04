Now that Bachelor Nation fixture Clare Crawley has been declared the next Bachelorette, all that's left is to "do the damn thing." ABC is currently casting her batch of suitors, and based on previous seasons, Clare's Bachelorette season will premiere in May 2020. Although there's not a whole lot of information about her season so far, we know what kind of guy she's looking for (and who she's not, given the whole Juan Pablo era).

"I want a man comfortable in stuff he's been through and self-aware enough to know what he's learned," Crawley told People. "I need a level of maturity for sure." At 38, Crawley is refreshingly older than the usual Bachelorettes (six younger women were also considered, per E! News), and hopefully her suitors will be similarly age appropriate. However, the Bachelorette told Good Morning America during her March 2 reveal that age isn't an issue for her — but it might be for the men vying for her heart. "I have been known to date younger guys, so that's not a problem for me," she said. "The thing is I'm wondering if they're ready for me, for my age."

Since this will be her fifth time looking for love on ABC (The Bachelor in 2014, the 2015 and 2016 seasons of BiP, The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, and now The Bachelorette), Crawley knows exactly what she's looking for in a life partner. "[I]n the end, I just want a man I can bring home and watch TV with on a Friday night, who doesn't want to be in the spotlight," she told People in the same interview.

Crawley went on to say that she's not interested in someone who's too concerned in his appearance. "I love a dad bod!" she exclaimed. "You need balance in life." As for other attributes she's looking for, Crawley responded, "[A] good scruff. And I'm a sucker for a tall guy.... Personalities are what attracts me."

Hopefully there will be a lot of dad bods stepping out of the limo when The Bachelorette premieres this May.