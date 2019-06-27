British acting heroes Letitia Wright and John Boyega have teamed up for a brand new series called Small Axe. Director Steve McQueen will be at the helm of this show and seriously, what could be better than a Wright-Boyega-McQueen allegiance. As two of the best of British acting talent at the moment, fans have been waiting for the moment that the two would be on screen together and it seems like our wish is McQueen's command. So when does McQueen's Small Axe start?

According to the BBC we do have a little while to wait for the show because Small Axe has started filming in London this week and will air on BBC One in 2020. But U.S. audiences should't be disappointed because Variety have reported that BBC Studios has sold the series internationally and Amazon streaming has already picked up the new show.

Considering the show has only just begun shooting and it's already getting so much attention my guess is that Small Axe is going to be a pretty spectacular show. The title also holds a lot of significance for Caribbean people, because Deadline reports that the name Small Axe was taken from the Jamaican proverb "if you are the big tree, we are the small axe." Meaning that we always have more power than we think we have and that marginal voices can still challenge the more powerful voices.

Small Axe will be centred around race and the stories of London's West Indian community, and if there is anyone we trust to tell the stories of our grandparents and great grandparents it's McQueen, who has spearheaded a number of productions about race politics such as 12 Years A Slave. Metro reports that Wright and Boyega will be joined by Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, and Jack Lowden, making it a stellar cast. According to the newspaper, the series will tell five stories across six one hour episodes, with personal stories of London's West Indian Community from the '60s to the '80s taking centre stage. Deadline added that it will centre around the real life restaurant called The Mangrove, which opened in Ladbroke Grove in 1968.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McQueen said:

"I felt these stories needed to be shared. I wanted to re-live, re-evaluate and investigate the journeys that my parents and the first generation of West Indians went on to deliver me here today calling myself a Black British person. What’s important about our stories is that they are local but at the same time global. I think audiences will identify with the trials, tribulations and joy of our characters as well as reflecting on the present environment in which we find ourselves."

Fans of Wright and Boyega will be aware that the two already know each other; as the BBC reports, the two studied at Identity Drama School together. Small Axe won't be the only upcoming show we'll be seeing them in as NME reports that they will star in upcoming film Hold Back The Stars, a sci-fi love story. Small Axe is set to be a pretty powerful seriesl; coming in the wake of the Windrush scandal, telling the personal stories of London's West Indian community is exactly what's needed. Thanks, McQueen.