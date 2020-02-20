The road to the altar is proving to be a winding one for Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula. While they got engaged way back in September of 2018, fans of Bravo's Summer House are still asking when is Amanda and Kyle's wedding? The answer to that question isn't a simple one, but despite the drama in the Summer House Season 4 trailer, viewers can rest assured that the couple are still together, even though their wedding date remains a mystery.

In a new interview with Decider, Amanda and Kyle shared that returning to the Hamptons in the midst of last summer's wedding planning was stressful, and some of that stress makes its way on camera. "Going into the summer, our relationship wasn't in the best place," Amanda told the outlet. "We were both stressed out, overwhelmed, overworked, and I think what you'll see is us getting through that and getting our relationship back on track."

What you won't see is the couple saying "I do" before the end of the season. Summer House tapes one summer in advance, and as of February 2020, Amanda and Kyle still hadn't set a date for the wedding. But they are closing in on their ideal time frame. At BravoCon in November of 2019, the reality stars told People that they're hoping for a fall wedding.

After having two venues fall through, and struggling with choosing people to be in their wedding party, the one thing that wasn't hard to decide was the time of year they want to tie the knot. "I’ve always wanted a fall wedding, so probably this fall, in September," Amanda said. Kyle added, "I’ve always wanted a fall wedding too. When I got down on one knee, I was like, I wanted to marry her in the fall. I’m from New Hampshire, she’s from New Jersey. We love the fall."

Given that they met and fell in love over the course of three summers in the Hamptons, a summer wedding might seem like a natural choice — but Amanda and Kyle disagree. "Summer is tough, just because it's hot," she explained to People. "You never know if it's going to rain or if it's going to be 110 degrees."

With a summer wedding off the table, and the potential for Summer House Season 5 to be filmed well before a possible walk down the aisle, don't expect to see the duo's long-awaited nuptials happen anytime soon. But, if you love wedding planning drama, Amanda and Kyle will serve up plenty of it in Season 4. "You'll see part of that," Kyle confirmed to Decider about their search for the perfect venue... which they may actually still be searching for.

Tune in to Summer House Season 4 Wednesdays on Bravo to see Amanda and Kyle's wedding planning woes play out for yourself.