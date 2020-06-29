Although once considered the ‘lesser’ film medium, straight-to-streaming movies are having a moment. Joining the ranks of critically acclaimed films such as Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Okja is a star-studded mystery film with Millie Bobby Brown at the helm. But when is the highly anticipated Enola Holmes coming to Netflix in the UK?

Based on the Nancy Springer book series of the same name, Enola Holmes follows the story of Sherlock's younger sister. The adventurous teen sets off on a mission to find her missing mother (Helena Bonham-Carter) and “unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord” along the way.

The film’s all-star cast features Millie Bobby Brown as the title role. Brown’s own origin story started with another Netflix Original, as Eleven in Stranger Things, but the Emmy Award-winning actress is ditching her SciFi roots to take on the role of Holmes’ adolescent sister, not only starring as the title character but also serving as a producer on the film, too.

Elsewhere, Henry Cavill (Superman, The Witcher) stars as her brother Sherlock Holmes, whilst Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games, Me Before You) takes on the role of Mycroft Holmes, Enola and Sherlock’s older brother, and the inimitable Bonham Carter plays their mother, Mrs Holmes.

Netflix

Enola Holmes has some serious chops behind the camera, too. The Netflix movie is directed by Fleabag and Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer, while writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, The Eddy) is behind the screenplay.

The streaming service appears to be going ahead with the film’s release both in the U.S. and the UK in September 2020 (finally releasing a first look at the upcoming film on the Netflix Instagram page, and confirming its release date) despite being sued, among others, by the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes original creator.

Whilst Enola Holmes is a spin-off based on Springer’s books series, Conan Doyle's estate claims that the story infringes on copyright and trademarks that come down to how Sherlock is portrayed, and where some of his characteristics originate. It's not yet clear if Netflix has responded to the lawsuit.

Enola Holmes will be released in September 2020 on Netflix UK.