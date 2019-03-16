The harrowing true story of Hollywood actress Sharon Tate's murder is being told in the upcoming horror flick, The Haunting of Sharon Tate. A new trailer for the movie, which stars Hillary Duff, was released last month, but when is The Haunting Of Sharon Tate out in the UK? Horror fans around the world have been rocked by the terrifying teaser clips, and luckily the UK release of this thriller is right around the corner.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate was written and directed by Daniel Farrands (the man behind the 2018 horror The Amityville Murders) and is described as a re-telling of Tate's story "through her own eyes."

According to Mirror, The Haunting of Sharon Tate will be released on Friday, April 5 in the UK. It will be available to watch in selected cinemas, as well as on Netflix. Viewers will also be able to download the film on platforms such as iTunes and Amazon.

Tate was born in Dallas, Texas in 1943, according to Texas Monthly, and went on to become one of the most notable figures in Hollywood. In 1967, Tate starred in The Fearless Vampire Killers, where she met director Roman Polanski. As People reports, in January 1968 the couple married, and Tate became pregnant later that same year.

However, as People explains, on August 9 1969 Tate became the victim of one of the most shocking crimes in U.S. history, along with her friends Jay Sebring, a celebrity hair dresser (played by Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett in this movie), Abigail Folger, heiress to the Folger Coffee fortune (played by Lydia Hearst), and aspiring screenwriter Wojciech Frykowski. Steven Parent, an 18-year-old student visiting the estate's caretaker on the same evening, was also murdered, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Voltage Pictures on YouTube

According to The Sun, Charles Manson sent four members of his cult (Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia 'Katie' Krenwinkel, and Linda Kasabian) to kill the residents of Tate's house. Manson reportedly wanted the people in the house dead, The Sun states, after being rejected by music producer Terry Melcher. The producer previously lived in the house, but had since left the property. Tate was just 26 years old at the time of her death, and was eight months pregnant with her first child, The Sun reports.

The film will cover the final days of Tate's life. According to the Mirror, an official synopsis of the film reads:

"Plagued by visions of her impending death, Tate tries to convince her friends that something terrible is about to happen, in the hopes of changing her destiny."

Despite high anticipation for the upcoming release, Tate's sister, Debra Tate, has publicly expressed her disapproval, and previously described the project as both "classless" and "exploitative". Speaking to People, Debra said: "It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it — it’s just tasteless. It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event."

According to Vanity Fair, The Haunting of Sharon Tate isn't the only movie featuring a depiction of Tate coming out in 2019, as Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Margot Robbie in the role of Tate, is due to hit cinemas this summer.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate will be released in the UK on Friday, April 5.