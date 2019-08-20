Disney fans rejoice! The House of Mouse has finally announced the release date for its anticipated streaming service, Disney+. Today (Aug. 20) The Walt Disney Company announced that the on-demand service is set to launch on Nov. 12 in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands and on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand. As exciting as the news is, it's pretty hard to miss that Blighty isn't included in either launch date. So when will Disney+ come to the UK, or will us Brits luck out on this new platform entirely?

I've reached out to reps for Disney+ for any further info on whether Britain will get to experience the service, but have yet to hear back. I'll let you know if I do. Although, according to Deadline, it seems that Disney+ is "expected to launch in a number of other territories" and that "the studio is [currently] in negotiations to make this happen."

When you think about it, Disney's media is currently spread pretty widely across the UK. As tech site Gizmodo points out, there are numerous Disney classics available on Netflix UK, as well as the likes of Sky and Virgin Media, so it may end up taking a fair while before Disney can negotiate and move their products onto their streaming service.

The Walt Disney Company

At least, for now, British Disney fans have an idea of what's to come, as the announcement also included subscription prices and where customers will be able to access the service. Judging by the Netherlands subscription price of €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year), it looks like the price for Brits could be roughly £6.40 per month (or £64 per year). But as Gizmodo writes, it'll probably be around £7 due to what the pound is currently worth (thanks, Brexit).

And in terms of where you'll be able to access Disney+, there are plenty of options. As the press statement reads, the service will be available at launch ("dependent on country") on Apple, Google, Roku, and Sony products (which includes the PlayStation 4), as well as Microsoft's Xbox One.

Hopefully, the above mentioned will be the case for whenever Disney+ makes its way to the UK — especially with the roster that the service currently has lined up for its first year. Detailed in a fact sheet published by Disney's Direct-to-Consumer & International Division, Disney+ will provide "a direct-to-consumer, ad-free experience with a variety of original feature films, documentaries, scripted and unscripted series, and short-form content, along with unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of films and television series."

The Walt Disney Company

These will include a High School Musical series, Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki in a series based on the character, two Star Wars series, and numerous animated series and shorts.

Disney+ will also include recent and future releases, as "[t]he service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Disney, if you're reading this, you need to get Disney+ to the UK ASAP.