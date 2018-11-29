Few things are as constant in this world as the continuation of Law & Order. Since the early '90s, the franchise has been a staple of TV drama, and though its most popular version is taking a break for the holidays, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. It’s almost a given that Law & Order: SVU will return to finish out Season 20 in early January. Per IMDB, the series has almost always come back within the first week of the new year, and for a few seasons, within the second week at the latest.

As for its long-term future after that, things still look pretty good for Special Victims Unit. The show hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 21, but according to TVSeriesFinale.com, it’s actually grown “in terms of average total viewers, and remained a top five show” in terms of both ratings and audience count.

The New York Times also reported earlier this week that basically anything Law & Order creator Dick Wolf lays his hands on is slated for success. The paper deemed him the “broadcast savior” whom execs are turning to in hopes of saving network viewership. The Times said that SVU “continues to deliver consistent results,” and says that Wolf’s five current dramas are “among the 21 highest-rated shows on network television.”

So essentially, if you’re a Law & Order: SVU die-hard, you’ve probably got nothing to worry about for a long time to come. In fact, some are saying that the series may go on endlessly. “I don't see any reason why this show will end," showrunner Michael Chernuchin told TV Guide in May. "[We're going to continue] until Mariska [Hargitay] says, 'let's end it,' because we're dealing with things that are on the front page in the papers every day. Now, more than ever."

Chernuchin said in the same interview that he definitely doesn’t yet have his sights set on what an ending looks like in terms of the show’s story — he hasn’t given it any thought at all. “No, I have not," he said. "If we start to get a whiff of the network saying this is the last year, then we'll dig our heels in and think about it. But until then, I don't really see a reason to think about it. I don't see the show going away."

Hargitay, one of the series’ main stars, told E! News that she does have an ideal ending in mind for her character, and that she’d made Wolf aware of it, but she won’t divulge it to anyone else. Another of the show’s stars, Ice-T, said the show is almost like “therapy” for some people because of the poignant and emotional storylines it broaches. "I was not aware of that when I got on the show. I was in two years before people started saying, ‘Thank you, Ice.' ‘Thank you for what?' ‘Thank you for the show?’” he said in the same piece. “I'm like, who says that about a television show? They say 'I like the movie,' but they won't say thank you. That's when I realized the show has another layer that is healing for a lot of people.”

It’s hard to imagine an NBC lineup completely empty of Law & Order: SVU content, but luckily for us, we don’t have to just yet. Despite the break it’s taking after this week’s episode, there’s plenty more content coming down the pike.