Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo are the big three when it comes to video game consoles, and every five years or so they push the boundaries of gaming further with new hardware. Thanks to the release of the Switch in 2017, Nintendo has held the top spot for quite some time. But that's all about to change, as Microsoft finally revealed their plans for their ninth-generation console, previously codenamed Project Scarlett. So when will the Xbox Series X be released in the UK, and how does it compare to its competitors?

Announced this June, gamers will be able to get their hands on the Xbox X Series in late 2020, as TechRadar reports. The latest news last Friday (Dec. 13) didn't give any further hints to a specific date, but it did reveal the name, design, and what to expect from the console. Moving away from the flat, slim design that has become synonymous with the likes of Xbox and PlayStation, the Xbox Series X looks more like a small tower PC and has the capabilities to match.

As Microsoft detailed during their first announcement, the X series is equipped with "a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory and a next generation solid state drive (SSD)". This will "give developers the power they need to bring their creative visions to life," enhancing the players experience in the process. In a recent interview with Gamespot, head of the Xbox brand Phil Spencer explained how the team wanted to have a "dramatic upgrade from the Xbox One base console," which meant boosting the power of the console's GPU (graphics processing unit) eight-fold.

Casey Rodgers/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The same goes for its CPU (central processing unit), which has also seen a major makeover. "On the CPU side, which is [something] we really wanted to push relative to previous generations, we have four times the compute power on the CPU in Project Scarlett." There's also the matter of load times, which is seemingly becoming more obsolete as Sony demonstrated earlier this year during a sneak peek of the PlayStation 5's capabilities in May.

Sony will undoubtedly have competition with Microsoft on this front, as Spencer revealed that they'd invested in "NVMe solid state drives" and have given "developers a lot of new capabilities" which has helped them "try to virtually eliminate load times".

"Our goal has always been to build the most powerful console we can, and I think we're there," Spencer added. "We like leading in power and performance and I feel like we're going to be there again."