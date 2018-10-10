If you're a fan of fizzy drinks and the festive season, then you're in luck because Coca-Cola has revealed a brand new cinnamon flavoured drink, just in time for Christmas. But where can you buy cinnamon Coca-Cola in the UK? I'm not sure about you, but I haven't seen it anywhere yet. Does it definitely exist?

Well, turns out, there's a reason you may not have seen cinnamon Coca-Cola in shops just yet; it's not hitting shelves until later this week. According to The Sun, when the limited edition beverage does drop, it will be available at selected UK stores later this week, including large supermarkets such Asda and Tesco. So, it shouldn't be too difficult to get your hands on one of these bad boys.

The new flavour will be available to drink from 500ml and 1.25l bottles until December this year, and will also be part of the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar range. When speaking about the new addition, Alec Mellor, marketing manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "Since launching Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, we’ve introduced an exciting addition of new flavours to the range. For a limited time only, we are excited to announce the launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon, that we hope our current fans and those looking to try a new flavour will love. It’s a drink full of festive flavour and no sugar, perfect for the lead up to Christmas."

First to break the news of the zero sugar cinnamon flavour was the official Coca-Cola UK website, and upon announcing the news, the brand managed to throw in a much appreciated Spice Girls reference. It read "Get ready to spice up your life as today, Coca-Cola announces the launch of a brand-new limited-edition flavour, Coca-Cola zero sugar Cinnamon."

This isn't the first time that Coca-Cola has ventured into new and exciting flavours. Earlier this year, the fizzy drink company launched four new flavours of Diet Coke in the U.S. including twisted mango, feisty cherry, ginger lime, and zesty blood orange. And the following month released two new Coca-Cola flavours across the pond, known as Georgia Peach and California Raspberry.

It was also reported that Coca-Cola are currently in serious talks about investing in a line of cannabis-infused flavoured drinks. The talks are reportedly being held with Aurora Cannabis, according to BNN Bloomberg, and the drinks would be infused with CBD (cannabidiol), a non-psychoactive chemical found within marijuana plants. However, any potential cannabis infused Coca-Cola would not provide the same effects as traditional weed inhalation, but would instead act as a mild painkiller to assist with muscle inflammation and cramping.

As previously reported, the upcoming cinnamon spiced Coca-Cola will be part of the Zero Sugar family, which is extremely popular in the UK. So popular in fact, that FoodBev Media reports that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar makes up 58 percent of Coke's retail sales in the whole of the country. The current range of Coke's Zero Sugar range in the UK includes cherry, peach, and vanilla, making cinnamon the fourth addition to this particular range.

Although new to fizzy pop drinkers in the UK, this isn't the first time a major soft drinks company has delved into the flavour of cinnamon. Back in the summer of 2017, Coca-Cola's closet rival Pepsi announced their very own limited-edition drink known as Pepsi Fire, the key ingredient of which was, you guessed it, cinnamon.

With an interesting new member of the Coca-Cola family, it looks like this Christmas will have some added spice, and I cannot wait to try a bottle myself.