What used to reign champion as the best chocolate spread, Nutella has faced some pretty major competition in the past few years. Thanks to the likes of Dairy Milk and Galaxy, picking the perfect breakfast combo has become an increasingly impossible choice. Even more so now, as Galaxy have released a limited edition Cookie Crumble spread to make your mornings heavenly AF.

Galaxy's Cookie Crumble bar has been a popular staple of the chocolate brand for quite some time now, which Galaxy describes as "smooth and creamy Galaxy chocolate with delicious pieces of chocolate crumble." The spread enhances this even further, creating a "fabulous combination of smooth, silky Galaxy combined with a cocoa biscuit crunch," as detailed in their press statement.

As to how to best utilise the Cookie Crumble, Galaxy suggest adding the spread into your morning routine by putting it "on toast, pancakes, stirring it into oats, or using it as a cooking ingredient." The possibilities are endless.

First discovered by a shopper at B&M (via @newsfooduk), the spread has made an unsurprising amount of traction on social media. So you better get to your local B&M store quick, because it's a limited edition and stocks will for sure run out fast — especially since the Cookie Crumble delicacy is only £2.

Whether the product will be available in other stores remains to be seen, but news site The Manc seems to suggest that it will be making an appearance "in most supermarkets across the UK." I can't be the only one who hopes that's the case.