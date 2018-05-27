It wouldn't be Gilmore Girls without Rory and Lorelai, but the quirky ensemble cast also made the series special. If you're a fan of the show, there's a good chance that you've wondered which member of the cast you most resemble. There are plenty of personality quizzes out there to find out, but here's which Gilmore Girls character you are based on Meyers-Briggs. This list will use very-real psychology to help figure out which of these iconic characters fits your personality, whether you are one of Stars Hollow's loveable residents or a high society member of the DAR. From the creative and cool Lane Kim to Luke's commitment to small-town disgruntlement, there's a character for you no matter what personality type you have.

Meyers-Briggs is a survey created by psychologist Katharine Cook Briggs and her daughter Isabel Briggs Meyers, and is based on the personality conceptual theory proposed by Carl Jung. If you missed those Intro to Psych seminars freshman year of college, you're probably not Rory Gilmore, but there are plenty of places to take the test online. The quiz will sort you into one of 16 personality types, and each one has specific traits.

Chances are you've spent plenty of time wondering which Gilmore Girls character you most resemble, but using a Meyers Briggs exam might be a route you haven't tried. Once you know your type, you can use your results to match yourself up with the Stars Hollow character that speaks to your soul.

ISTJ — Paris Geller

ISTJ's are often called inspectors or logicians, and are characterized by both their hard work and love of honor, facts, and tradition. Paris Geller was one of the most driven students at both Chilton Preparatory School and Yale, and would eventually achieve her dream of becoming a doctor. Of course, ISTJ's are well-suited for the medical field, as well as for law, which was always Paris' back-up plan. Paris is a bit intimidating, but like most ISTJ's, she's often misunderstood. While her ambition and sharp mind initially clashed, she would eventually go on to become one of Rory's most loyal and trustworthy friends.

INFJ — Lane Kim

Lane Kim is one of the only only INFJ's in Stars Hollow, characterized by her quiet idealism, strong opinions, and creativity. Lane exhibits many of the traits that are the hallmark of the INFJ, including an ability to connect with others easily. When Lane and Rory work through difficult personal situations, like Rory's fights with her mother, she always knows exactly the right thing to say. INFJ's are cool and well-liked communicators, and some of their ideal careers include writing, design, photography, or music.

INTJ — Kirk Gleason

INTJ's are knowledge-hungry and adaptable, and are known for their professional competence. Everyone knows that Kirk has many jobs - town filmmaker, T-Shirt printer, gardener, electrician, mailman, dog walker, and cashier or clerk at nearly every store in Stars Hollow. What can't Kirk do? Well, besides stop his night terrors.

ENFJ — Sookie St. James

ENFJ's are passionate about their work and charismatic leaders. Sookie put her whole soul into her cooking, and her love for food was one of her hallmark traits. She also was one of the show's most beloved characters for a reason — Sookie's antics were always charming.

ISTP — Jess Mariano

ISTP's are creatives and makers, and while Jess Mariano didn't follow a traditional path, he eventually created a publishing house and wrote a book. ISTP's are known for their trial-and-error approach to life, so it's no surprise that Jess went through some difficult times with Rory. However, they also have a strong sense of righteousness and loyalty, and pull through for their friends in the end. Jess, who encouraged Rory to continue her studies at Yale, proved that despite his unpredictability he had her best interests at heart.

ESFJ — Christopher Hayden

ESFJ's are known for their popularity, and just want to be loved. This means they are eager to be appreciated, and value their romantic lives. However, since they are social creatures, they can also be a bit flaky. Christopher did have several other key ESFJ traits though - he was able to learn from his mistakes, and he seemed to be very responsible when it came to administrative matters and finances (at least he was later in the series).

INFP — April Nardini

INFP's are curious idealists, and while they may come across as shy or reserved they are actually passionate people. April Nardini took a while to warm up to the people of Stars Hollow, but she eventually became a part of the quirky community. She was also super smart — mediators often go on to have intellectual career paths, and April's love of science proves she's a true INFP.

ESFP — Miss Patty

ESFP's are entertainers at heart, and are likely spontaneous, musical people. Miss Patty is a quintessential ESFP, since she always made the other residents laugh, was performing a song, or volunteered for town events. ESFP's are definitely people-oriented, and Miss Patty made life in Stars Hollow much more whimsical for the other residents.

ENFP — Lorelai Gilmore

ENFP's are the free-spirits, which independent Lorelai Gilmore always was. ENFP's are known for being enthusiastic and creative, and this fits Lorelai, from opening the Dragonfly Inn to her many sewing projects. Lorelai wasn't afraid to take risks if it was in the name of freedom, which is why she broke away from her wealthy parents in the first place. A true ENFP, Lorelai was also friendly and great at communicating, which also made her successful in her career.

ESTP — Logan Huntzberger

Similar to the ESFJ's, an ESTP like Logan Huntzberger is a popular people-person. Logan's entrepreneurial spirit is very much a trait of the ESTP, since he's both sociable and action-oriented. There's also a lot of spontaneity for ESTP's, who are bold risk-takers. That's why it makes sense that Logan was a member of the Life and Death Brigade, and that he made a good match for risk-averse Rory.

ESTJ — Emily Gilmore

Emily Gilmore is a real ESTJ, since she loves tradition and order. ESTJ's make great organizers, since they enjoy rules and structure. This made Emily great at planning events and running the Daughters of the American Revolution. That doesn't mean they are afraid to ruffle some feathers — ESTJ's are also profoundly honest and strong-willed. These are traits that Emily Gilmore definitely taught her daughter, and it helped both of them succeed.

ENTJ — Richard Gilmore

Richard Gilmore is an ENTJ, which has a lot in common with the ESTJ. ENTJ's enjoy a life of achievement, and Richard always put his career at the forefront. ENTJ's are also strong-willed and strategic, which Richard was in his professional and personal life. Of course, ESTJ's are also charismatic, which explains why Richard was a big source of inspiration for Rory.

INTP — Rory Gilmore

Rory Gilmore is definitely an introverted and thoughtful INTP, who are characterized by their passion for knowledge. Rory's personality type actually means she has a lot in common with her mother, sharing her creativity, enthusiasm, and independent spirit. However, Rory was also very analytical, which meant her passion was always academics.

ISFJ — Dean Forester

ISFJ's are defenders, which means they are dedicated to their family and friends first and foremost. ISFJ's are hard-workers — Dean always worked hard, whether it was at Doose's supermarket or on a construction site. They are also steady and reliable, and Dean was always practical, first and foremost.

ENTP — Jackson

Jackson is an ENTP, who are energetic and original. Jackson and Sookie always had a great banter, and ENTP's are known for being witty. They are also super charismatic, and this always made him a key part of the Stars Hollow community.

ISFP — Luke Danes

Luke Danes is a true ISTP, which made him a perfect foil for Lorelai. ISTP's are unique and thoughtful, and while Luke always had a gruff exterior, he was definitely sensitive and thoughtful, too. He was also very passionate about his work, and he loved small-town life and always put his whole heart into Luke's Diner.

See? Your Myers-Briggs Type led you to your Stars Hollow match.