As much as it feels like the love in the air is thickening, Katrina and Christen just arrived on Love Island to remind islanders that no one is safe. So far, there are a few couples who seem solid (for now): Yamen and Alana, Zac and Elizabeth, and Dylan and Alexandra, who were awarded a night in the Hideaway after finishing first in the "Float My Boat" challenge. Cashel and Kyra like each other, but could easily be shaken by these two new arrivals, Caro and Cormac admitted they weren't a great match, and Mallory and Weston will likely be saying their goodbyes sooner rather than later. What does that mean for Christen? We're about to find out.

According to her brief intro during the July 15 episode, she is a a 24-year-old who works in sales and business development for a clothing company and she's from Louisville, Kentucky. She and her fellow newbie, beauty queen Katrina, were summoned as a semi-birthday gift for cowboy Weston. The crew gathered to celebrate when he received a text message revealing the news that ended with the hashtag #RoomForTwoMore. Other than their names, it didn't provide much information. Thankfully, a google search of Christen's full name — Christen McAllister — reveals much more than her age and general occupation.

Her Twitter bio calls her "Tall & Awk" and that of her Instagram says she's based in Kentucky and California. Her LinkedIn says she earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from University of Louisville in 2017 and moved to Los Angeles to expand her horizons and her "love and knack for business, while seeking exciting, new opportunities." Her official job title is manager of client relations for Yes! Embroidery (if the profile has been accurately updated), and she also models for the Heyman Talent Agency.

Before she moved to L.A., it looks like she got into a bit of trouble with the law. According to Wave 3 News, a news site local to Louisville, she was charged with arson after admitting to setting her college roommate's bed on fire in February 2017, months after finishing fifth place in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant. With those types of intense experiences behind her, she's sure to bring some interesting conversation to the villa and a potential new romance.

Those same stories and life events likely contributed to her amassed 52,000 Instagram followers, whom, by the way, will be entertained by her mom while she's on Love Island. For a model and soon-to-be reality star to leave her growing IG in the hands of her mom seems brave, but also admirable. Here's to hoping Mom adds something to the profile highlight titled "yeet."

Christen's modeling career seems to be thriving — she posts all the glamour shots on IG and her Twitter bio links to a very steamy music video she recently starred in: "Broken Love" by The Him, featuring Parson James. Her romantic role in the video shouldn't mean she's bringing skeletons to the island, but she did recently retweet a meme that could foreshadow her Love Island strategy:

And if her game shares any similarities with stingy Mr. Krabs', she'll definitely be one to watch.