Issa Dee on HBO's Insecure may have a roller coaster of a love life, but her creator, Issa Rae, sounds like she's got it all worked out just fine. Rae has been rather secretive about her relationships since she first became famous after releasing The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl web series back in 2011 and its accompanying 2015 memoir. It may seem like the writer-producer, creator, and actor, whose new film The Lovebirds hits Netflix on May 22, might mine her own partnerships for Insecure fuel, but don't be so sure. Rae's love life is much more secure than Issa Dee's. So who is Rae dating in 2020?

Rae is actually engaged to long-time boyfriend Louis Diame, a Senegalese businessman. The news of their engagement was confirmed a year ago when her Insecure co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis spilled the beans. They told the news to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the 2019 NAACP Image Awards. 'We're very excited for her" Orji said, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."

Rae has been pretty hush hush about her love life since she's been in the spotlight. She previously waved away a question from Vogue about whom she was dating, saying, "Who I’m f*cking? No, I don’t need input. I’m good.” She told Marie Claire that she keeps her private life private because, "I get so much feedback about everything. The one thing I don’t need feedback on is who I’m sleeping with."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She hasn't actually confirmed anything herself, but when Rae graced the April 2019 cover of Essence Magazine with a huge rock on her left ring finger, the cat was officially of the bag.

And from the sounds of it Diame has been in the picture for a long time, even before Rae became famous. In a 2012 Washington Post article about The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, Diame, who was a student at the time, is referred to as her boyfriend. They've also appeared on a handful of red carpets together, arm in arm. So with Rae and Diame dating for what could possibly be over a decade now, it's time to tie the knot.