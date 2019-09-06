Despite the fact that she's one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, she's somehow managed to keep the details of her personal life pretty private. She did, however, find her happily ever after when she tied the knot a few years back, but who is Jessica Chastain's husband, you wonder? Well, his name is Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, for starters, and his Italian family has an incredibly rich history in their home country.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Chastain and Passi de Preposulo first started dating back in 2012. While there don't seem to be any details out there about how or when the two initially crossed paths, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that Passi de Preposulo's high fashion job had something to do with it.

Back in 2009, Chastain's husband was the director of public relations at Armani. Interestingly enough, the actor exclusively wore Armani for her role in A Most Violent Year, but it's unclear whether or not Passi de Preposulo had a hand in brokering that collaboration. Later, he would go on to work for Moncler — yet another Italian apparel company — which definitely makes sense, considering his strong, prestigious roots in the country.

Passi de Preposulo's family owns Villa Tiepolo Passi — a stunning estate with rich history near Venice in the Northern Italy city of Treviso. According to the villa's website, his family's heritage in the region can be traced, way back to 973 — yes, you read that correctly: the year 973 — but they wouldn't go on to acquire the sprawling manor until many years later.

In the early 1300s, the de Preposulo — as they were known at the time — established themselves as a part of the aristocracy. The estates's website notes that they "held important civic and religious positions in Bergamo and acted as direct interlocutors with the emperor." After one member of their family helped broker peace between two local factions, people began adding "pas" (the word in the region for "peace") to their name, which eventually evolved into "Passi." Super interesting, right?

The family became the owners of Villa Tiepolo Passi in the mid-1800s, but it's actually been around since the beginning of the 16th century, as their website notes. Today, they make their own prosecco there — Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi — and offer guided tours of the villa as well. You can even stay in a luxurious apartment in one of the outbuildings on the estate, although it's unclear exactly how much that would set you back.

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo tied the knot at Villa Tiepolo Passi in 2017, which was probably a no-brainer in terms of choosing a venue. A few months later, the actor told WSJ Magazine that she'd never pictured herself walking down the aisle, but after she met Passi de Preposulo, all of that changed.

"When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in," Chastain told the outlet. "And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating."

The couple welcomed their first child — a daughter named Giulietta Passi Chastain — via surrogate towards the end of 2018, according to Page Six. It's going to be quite some time before their little girl is old enough to see her mom's new movie, It Chapter Two, but she'll undoubtedly be getting plenty of support from her husband in the meantime.