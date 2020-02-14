After To All The Boys I've Loved Before first came out, rumors began swirling that co-stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor were more than just friends. But Condor put the theory to bed. "I felt for the [movie] to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals," she said on The Tonight Show. She also elaborated on their relationship in an interview with Cosmo. "It’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way,” she told the mag. So who is Condor actually dating?

Condor's only got eyes for actor and singer Anthony de la Torre. The two have been dating for four years. Also in her interview with Cosmo, Condor shared that the two met in August 2015 at her very first industry event (a Beverly Hills Emmy nominees party). They spoke during the night, but as she headed out to her car she realized she never got that his contact info. So Condor ran back in and asked him for his number, "Because I have a joke that I wanted to tell you, and I forgot it, so I'll probably remember it later, so I'll text you the joke later," she told Cosmo. She ultimately texted him, "what do you call a pile of kittens," and de la Torre texted back, "a meowntain". It was love at first pun.

Netflix on YouTube

De la Torre's first onscreen appearance was in 2015, playing Anthony del Ray in Nickelodeon TV show 100 Things To Do Before High School. His film debut was playing young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. But a number of his roles reflect the other passion in his life: music. He appeared in both a Metallica short ManUNkind and Lords of Chaos as Jan Axel "Hellhammer" Blomberg, former drummer for Norwegian black metal band Mayhem. And as for his own music, in 2017 he fronted alt rock band The Fell.

Originally de la Torre and Condor kept their relationship quiet. But Condor had to speak out when fans began harassing de la Torre, who had to temporarily shut down his Instagram. Condor told Teen Vogue, "I can't be that private with Anthony, because people are starting to be really hurtful to him...He's such an amazing person and has been an integral part of me staying literally sane."

These days their relationship blurs the line between personal and professional. "We’ve been working on a very special project for months now for you guys. It’s been blood, sweat, and tears. It’s been highs & lows & sobs & laughs but we’ve done it together, and that’s what counts," she wrote on Instagram. Interestingly, de la Torre just released his first single, "Know Me." Could this be a hint about a musical collaboration? Only time will tell.